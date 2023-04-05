FIFA 23 leaks reveal Zidane and Lucio as Trophy Titans

With Trophy Titans being confirmed as the next event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks on social media have revealed Zinedine Zidane and Lucio as inclusions on the promo roster. These football legends are widely regarded as two of the most overpowered players in their respective positions on the virtual pitch, and their rumored special versions will undoubtedly be highly sought-after.

While not much is known about the premise of the promo, rumors suggest that it will feature only Icons and FUT Heroes and consist of some of the most decorated players in the sport's history. This makes the inclusion of Zidane and Lucio rather fitting, as they won a host of titles and individual accolades during their illustrious careers.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff and Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Everything known about Zidane and Lucio Trophy Titans variants in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so far

There are very few players in the history of football who can claim to be as successful as Zinedine Zidane. Not only did he win every title the sport had to offer for the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, and the French national team, but his managerial career after his retirement was also impressive.

The midfield maestro already possesses a World Cup Icon card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and his Trophy Titans version will most likely be significantly better.

What does Trophy Titans Zidane look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 97-rated card could possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 97

Shooting: 93

Defending: 79

Passing: 97

Physicality: 88

These rumored stats could make his latest special version better than his Prime Icon item, which is already one of the most overpowered box-to-box players in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Meanwhile, Lucio has gained similar notoriety in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as he did during his playing days. The Brazilian defender used to be the bane of Serie A and Bundesliga attackers during his time at Inter, Juventus, and Bayern Munich.

He was added to the FUT Hero roster in FIFA 23, and both his base and World Cup Hero items are incredibly overpowered due to their impressive stats.

What does Trophy Titans Lucio look like?

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania World Cup Winner

UCL Winner

FIFA Club World Cup Winner

⿥German&Italian champion several times



LUCIOOOOOOO is set to come during Trophy Titans promo



Stats predicted



.

#FIFA23 World Cup WinnerUCL WinnerFIFA Club World Cup Winner⿥German&Italian champion several timesLUCIOOOOOOO is set to come during Trophy Titans promoStats predicted 🏆World Cup Winner🎓UCL Winner👑FIFA Club World Cup Winner⿥German&Italian champion several timesLUCIOOOOOOO is set to come during Trophy Titans promo🔥🔥🔥Stats predicted❌.#FIFA23 https://t.co/lVMgRr5Ovi

Based on FIFATradingRomania's prediction, the 91-rated card could possess the following stats:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 80

Shooting: 75

Defending: 94

Passing: 78

Physicality: 91

With stats like these, Lucio has the potential to be the best centre-back in the current meta of the game.

Poll : 0 votes