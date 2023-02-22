FIFA 23 leak hints at Rodrygo UCL MOTM card coming to Ultimate Team

A new Rodrygo UCL MOTM card is coming to FIFA 23, according to a recent leak, and it could mark the introduction of a new promo altogether. This information has been provided by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who made a post about it on their social media accounts.

Players can currently enjoy the RTTF promo that has introduced special items related to the ongoing European club competitions. However, more seems to be coming from the same events, and the upcoming Rodrygo UCL MOTM card might bolster this notion.

Very few details about this item are available at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that players shouldn’t be excited about it. Moreover, a promo card of Rodrygo could be extremely effective in FIFA 23's meta.

The Rodrygo UCL MOTM card could be extremely pacy in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Live every video game, FIFA 23 has its own engine, and certain stats work better on it. Rodrygo’s base card has certain limitations due to the low overall, but it still works quite effectively in the meta.

The rumored Rodrygo UCL MOTM card could be an amazing one. After all, the special item will surely see some big boosts compared to the stats on its base versions. This will certainly make the MOTM offering significantly better in every aspect while ensuring it has a higher overall. Moreover, it could come with a potential upgrade system like the RTTF cards.

It's unclear how the special item will be introduced in FIFA 23. The likeliest route seems to be via a Squad Building Challenge. The card could also be brought in as an objective reward, which will certainly make it accessible to every player.

The card's inclusion in FIFA 23 via an SBC would be a wonderful thing, as players wouldn't need to rely on the market or luck to get it. While every Squad Building Challenge has a completion cost, gamers get to dictate it by using fodder from their own collection. If the item appeared in the form of an SBC, this would help lower their expenses.

Moreover, if the card was brought into the game in this way, it would allow gamers to decide if completing the challenge is worth their time and investment.

It's unknown when the Rodrygo UCL MOTM card will be introduced. Several special items are available under the ongoing RTTF promo. Players can find these in packs and by completing objectives. It remains to be seen if more cards will be introduced in the coming days.

