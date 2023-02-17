All FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) promo leaks from the UEFA Champions League featuring Goretzka, Alaba, and more

The Road to the Final (RTTF) promo will go live in FIFA 23 later tonight, on February 17, and bring some magnificent cards for the players. It will all be about the footballers involved in the knockout stages of the European competitions, including the UEFA Champions League.

It will be impossible for the community to know everything about the cards before the promo officially begins. However, several leaks have arrived on social media, thanks to reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. Additionally, EA Sports has done an "early reveal," whereby they showcased three UEFA Champions League cards.

While the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo will have items from all three tiers of the European club competitions, it’s those from the UEFA Champions League that will attract the FIFA 23 players. It’s the top tier and has some huge names playing in the knockouts. Let’s take a look at all the cards from the tournament that are rumored to make an appearance in the promo.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

FIFA 23 players may get some amazing Road to the Final (RTTF) promo items from UEFA Champions League

There have been interesting leaks and reveals as far as cards from the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo are concerned. Those belonging to the UEFA Champions League look very interesting, for starters, and have some big names present as well.

Firstly, EA Sports has already gone with an early reveal of three cards. These are confirmed to appear, so there’s no speculation. Moreover, all three are likely to be available from the packs, so FIFA 23 players may also find them in the FUT market later.

These three items feature Real Madrid superstar David Alaba and Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino. Meanwhile, Donyell Malen is the third one that the community will receive. Malen's ratings may look weak at first glance, but the card could be cheaper than the two bigger names, making it much more accessible for the players.

More cards are rumored to appear in the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo. PSG left-back Nuno Mendes is a top talent to consider for fans who have already established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. His upcoming promo item could offer FIFA 23 players some interesting options for that particular position.

Brazilian Lucas Moura is another card that is set to arrive in the promo. He hasn’t had the best season with Tottenham Hotspur, but that hasn’t stopped EA Sports from including him in the coveted promo.

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is another big name that could light up the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo. The German midfielder is one of the mainstays in Bavaria, and his promo card could be quite effective in the FIFA 23 meta.

Two young talents, in the form of Nicolo Barella from Inter and Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana, had their promo cards leaked as well. Both could have relatively lower overalls, which could also mean that they will be more affordable in the game.

It remains to be seen how many of these rumored UEFA Champions League cards will finally make it to the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo. Aside from those in packs, players can also expect some more interesting items to be made available through the SBCs and objectives.

