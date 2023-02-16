FIFA 23 leak hints at Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC coming to Ultimate Team

Rumors suggest that the Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC could be the first special challenge from the upcoming promo in FIFA 23. The information was revealed by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on Twitter.

SBCs task players with completing challenges using footballer cards to unlock various rewards. Although EA Sports primarily releases promotional cards in packs, some SBCs are also available to players through alternate methods. The Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC, if true, could be an exciting addition to Ultimate Team as it is expected to be a valuable card.

Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC could be one of the best challenges so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Moussa Diaby is widely considered to be one of the top performers in the FIFA 23 meta, with few cards possessing such an impressive pace stat. Thanks to his mobility, he can be used effectively as an attacker, and a special card would undoubtedly make him even more appealing to players.

The Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC will reward players with a card that will receive significant boosts in relevant stats, making it an even more valuable addition to their team. Since it's part of a special SBC, it will be accessible to everyone who completes the challenge within the allotted time.

The cost of the Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC will be a crucial factor in determining its success. If the price is reasonable, the challenge will be extremely popular, especially considering the possible stats of the reward card. This will also allow more FIFA 23 players to obtain an RTTF card without having to rely on packs or the FUT market.

The release date of the Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC is currently unknown, and FIFA 23 players are eagerly waiting for more information. It may become available as early as February 17, coinciding with the promo's launch, or it could be released in the middle of next week.

The stats of the Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC card are highly anticipated, especially since it is expected to be one of the fastest cards in FIFA 23. The challenge of completing the SBC will be enticing for many players, particularly those who use Bundesliga-based squads. Additionally, the fact that the card can be earned without relying on the market will be a significant benefit for players.

In addition to the rumored Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC, other leaks about the promo have surfaced. Players can expect to see special cards of Federico Chiesa, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kevin Volland as part of Team 1, and there may be more leaks in the future regarding the upcoming content.

