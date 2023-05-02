FIFA 23 leak hints at Samuel Chukwueze coming to TOTS promo as an objective/SBC

Nigerian attacker Samuel Chukwueze is coming to the FIFA 23 TOTS promo as an objective or SBC. The latest information comes via a leak from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff who posted the news on their Twitter account. This will be exciting news for anyone looking to add promo cards without opening packs. There have recently been some remarkable items of the best footballers from the ongoing season.

Players can unlock Chukwueze’s promo card for their Ultimate Teams once it is released. Not much is known about it since EA Sports hasn’t revealed any official information. However, some predictions can be made based on how promos typically work in the game.

Samuel Chukwueze’s upcoming TOTS promo item could be pro-meta in FIFA 23

The Villareal attacker has some decent items in FIFA 23 that were released in earlier promos. FUT Birthday introduced an 87-rated card of his that has some strong attributes. However, it has fallen off somewhat recently with the emergence of strong defensive additions.

Players' dilemma could be solved once Chukwueze’s TOTS card becomes available. It would be better if his promo item is released as an objective rather than an SBC as those are typically the cheapest to obtain and require minimal investment. However, an SBC won’t be too bad either since players can use their fodder to acquire the card.

FUT Sheriff has predicted these key stats for Chukwueze’s upcoming TOTS card:

Position: RM

Overall: 92

Pace: 99

Shooting: 89

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 97

Defense: 52

Physicality: 81

While these aren’t the official numbers, the card’s greatest strength will be its Pace and Dribbling. If the predicted stats are true, the Nigerian will become one of the fastest footballers in the game.

The upcoming item’s release date isn’t public as of writing, but it could appear as early as later tonight, on May 2. EA Sports has already introduced cards of David Hancko and Joelinton as part of TOTS promo objectives.

For SBCs, players can unlock some great cards featuring Gerard Deulofeu, Luuk De Jong, and more. Some of them are quite inexpensive, which makes them perfect for beginners. Aside from current footballers, FIFA 23 players can also get cards of icons like Ashley Cole, Rivaldo, and others.

