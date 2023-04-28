FIFA 23 Joelinton TOTS Objective - How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Joelinton TOTS Objective is live in FIFA 23, allowing players can unlock a great Team of the Season card free of cost. The Brazilian has rediscovered himself as a midfielder for Newcastle United and has been in terrific form in real life. This is reflected by his in-game card. You can make the most of this Objective by obtaining this item for your Ultimate Team squad.

Unlike most special cards released on April 28, you won’t have to open any packs to get your hands on this one. All you need to do is complete a set tasks before they expire in Ultimate Team. Moreover, EA Sports has kept things simple with this inclusion, and you can easily complete the Joelinton TOTS objective in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 players can obtain a great card by completing the Joelinton TOTS Objective

Five different tasks are part of the Joelinton TOTS Objective. You can complete them in any order, but the special card will only be unlocked when you accomplish all of them. The tasks in question are featured below:

Assist Masters: Assist five goals using players from Brazil in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Assist five goals using players from Brazil in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Difference Is Key: Score at least two goals during three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Score at least two goals during three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Midfield Power: Score and assist using Midfielders during two separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Score and assist using Midfielders during two separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Through To The Net: Assist three goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Assist three goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Winning Formula: Win nine Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having a minimum of three Premier League players in your starting 11.

You might need to buy some cards to accomplish the tasks requiring players from a certain nation. However, you can easily complete the FIFA 23 Joelinton TOTS Objective using base items in Squad Battles.

The inclusion will be live for the next six days as of writing (April 28). You’ll also get some additional rewards aside from the TOTS card. These include:

Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack

Premium Mixed Players Pack

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Prime Mixed Players Pack

You’ll also earn 1,250 XP, which will go directly into TOTS Swaps in FIFA 23. Some terrific rewards are available for players in this program, including five special cards. You can guarantee yourself three TOTS Moments cards featuring Moises Caicedo, Dimitri Payet, and Giovanni Reyna. Two additional FUT Birthday cards featuring Wayne Rooney and Marcel Desailly are also available in it.

