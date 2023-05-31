FIFA 23 leak hints at upcoming Lucas Paqueta vs Jonathan Ikone Showdown SBC in Ultimate Team

According to the latest FIFA 23 leaks and rumors, a Lucas Paqueta vs Jonathan Ikone Showdown SBC is coming to Ultimate Team. The news has been disclosed on Twitter by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, creating a buzz in the community. The upcoming challenge will be part of the UEFA Conference League final, which will be held on Thursday, June 8. The latest rumor comes in the wake of an earlier Showdown SBC that was released for the Europa League final.

That SBC is currently available in Ultimate Team and includes the special cards of Gonzalo Montiel and Georginio Wijnaldum. Based on those cards, certain predictions can be made about the game's upcoming SBC.

The Lucas Paqueta vs Jonathan Ikone Showdown SBC cards could be pro-meta in FIFA 23

Both Jonathan Ikone and Lucas Paqueta have special cards available in FIFA 23, but they have become outdated, so the upcoming Lucas Paqueta vs Jonathan Ikone Showdown SBC could be a solution for those wanting new and upgraded versions.

The official stats of the two cards remain unknown, but FUT Sheriff has made some bold predictions about the overalls and key stats.

Jonathan Ikone

Position: RW

Overall: 91

Pace: 99

Shooting: 86

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 95

Defense: 49

Physicality: 78

Lucas Paqueta

Position: CM

Overall: 91

Pace: 86

Shooting: 89

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 80

Physicality: 88

It’s worth noting that these aren’t the official stats of the upcoming cards that are going to be featured on the Lucas Paqueta vs Jonathan Ikone Showdown SBC, and FIFA 23 players will have to wait for their release to know the exact numbers.

Both cards will be able to gain two upgrades based on the final results, and there will be a +2 boost for the item that belongs to the winning side.

It’s also expected that the two cards will have separate Showdown SBC challenges, but players can complete both if they want. However, it remains to be seen when the Lucas Paqueta vs Jonathan Ikone Showdown SBC appears in Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes