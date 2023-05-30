FIFA 23 leak hints at Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A TOTS cards coming to Ultimate Team

Napoli duo Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are set to appear in the upcoming FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS promo, as disclosed by reliable leaker FIFA 23 Leaks, who posted the news on their Twitter account. This becomes the biggest leak surrounding the Serie A Team of the Season promo and could translate to two amazing cards for Ultimate Team players.

May has been a busy month for the TOTS promo, featuring four different leagues, including La Liga and the English Premier League. June will witness the Serie A TOTS promo, and Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could become two of its best cards.

While no official information is available yet, certain predictions can be made based on how these promo cards have worked so far in FIFA 23.

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s addition to the FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS was highly expected

Napoli has finally won the highly coveted Scudetto after over three decades. Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia have played important roles in the triumph, with the latter becoming a revelation in his maiden season in Italy. Hence, these rumors about their inclusion in Serie A TOTS could be true.

That said, there’s no official information about the cards, as EA Sports hasn’t confirmed their appearance. However, the leaker has made bold predictions about both items' possible key stats, as shown below.

Kvaratskhelia

Overall: 95

Position: LW

Pace: 99

Shooting: 92

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 98

Defense: 53

Physicality: 84

Osimhen

Overall: 95

Position: ST

Pace: 99

Shooting: 96

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 55

Physicality: 93

It’s worth noting that these aren’t the official stats of the two rumored Serie A TOTS cards. Players must wait until the official release, scheduled for Friday, June 2, for the official attributes.

Both cards will likely be available in packs, but there may not be a guaranteed chance of obtaining either. Luck will decide whether or not players can get hold of the new Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cards.

