FIFA 23 leak hints at Vincenzo Grifo Bundesliga TOTS SBC coming to Ultimate Team

Based on the latest social media rumors, Italian footballer Vincenzo Grifo is expected to arrive in FIFA 23 with the Bundesliga TOTS promo. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has offered this information on their Twitter page. If this rumor is true, Grifo will be another great item for players to add to their squads. So far, many such amazing items have been released, although one has to rely on luck to get them.

No information is available about the upcoming Bundesliga TOTS promo card of Grifo or his Squad Building Challenges. However, certain predictions can be made based on how the SBCs have worked in FIFA 23 so far.

Vincenzo Grifo's Bundesliga TOTS promo could be very beginner friendly in FIFA 23

The Italian has been a stalwart for FC Freiburg, who find themselves in contention for European competitions. The reason for his absence from the main promo team has become quite clear now, as EA Sports had plans to include him as an SBC.

While it's hard to tell for sure what the stats of this Bundesliga TOTS card will be. FUT Sheriff has made some bold predictions. Here are what they think the item will boast:

Overall: 91

Position: LM

Pace: 90

Shooting: 88

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 92

Defense: 52

Physicality: 78

These aren't the card's official stats. Readers must wait for this item's release to learn more about its attributes.

There's no information about when the SBC will be launched in Ultimate Team. It could happen as early as tomorrow, May 15, when the daily content is launched at 6 pm UK time. Or it could arrive later. Readers are advised to follow the game's official Twitter account and Sportskeeda for all related information.

How expensive the upcoming Bundesliga TOTS SBC is going to be will be determined by the tasks that this challenge will present. FIFA 23 players will hope that Grifo's card will be easy to obtain and that this SBC doesn't cost too many FUT coins to complete.

