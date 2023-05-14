FIFA 23 Alejandro Romero TOTS SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Alejandro Romero TOTS SBC is now available to attempt in FIFA 23, and players can unlock a special card for their teams by completing it. This launch coincides with the Saudi Premier League Team of the Season cards' release, which includes a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo item. While you’ll have to rely on your luck to get those cards, the new SBC guarantees a special Alejandro Romero item.

To get this item, however, you have to complete the Squad Building Challenge before it expires. The first step is assessing your potential expenses regarding fodder items that have to be used in this SBC. This will allow you to decide if you should try the challenge in the first place.

The best way of estimating how many coins you'll need to spend on fodder is by analyzing the Alejandro Romero TOTS SBC's tasks in FIFA 23.

The Alejandro Romero TOTS SBC is quite easy to complete in FIFA 23

EA Sports has ensured you won’t don't have to spend too much effort to get this SPL TOTS card. You only have to complete one task according to its rules and restrictions.

Task 1 - Alejandro Romero TOTS SBC

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

The Alejandro Romero TOTS SBC will cost around 27,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the needed fodder from FIFA 23's market. While this amount is not very high, you can reduce it further using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

The Alejandro Romero TOTS SBC is available in FIFA 23 for the next six days (as of May 14). This provides you with time you can use to fill up your fodder stock. You can easily grind game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to earn packs that can be opened for such cards.

There are plenty of resource-item challenges currently live in Ultimate Team. A few of them are very easy to do and can be completed multiple times. You can keep attempting them until you have the required fodder you need to beat this Squad Building Challenge without spending coins.

After completing it, you’ll earn a 90-rated CM card. Using a position modifier, you can also use this item in LM or CAM. With 90 Pace and 91 Dribbling, it can be quite effective on the FIFA 23 meta. That said, this item requires a significant boost to its Shooting and Passing to be more useful.

This card will be an excellent option in terms of chemistry if you’re planning to build your team around the new Cristiano Ronaldo item.

