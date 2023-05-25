FIFA 23 leak hints at Wijnaldum and Montiel arriving as Showdown SBCs ahead of the Europa League final

The Final of the UEFA Europa League between AS Roma and Sevilla is right around the corner, with a leak on social media hinting at Wijnaldum and Montiel arriving as Showdown SBC cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The much-anticipated clash between the two giants of European football will be depicted on the virtual pitch through these special versions, much to the delight of fans around the globe.

Showdown SBCs are an exciting concept in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports capitalizing on the hype surrounding real-life matches by releasing special cards that receive upgrades based on the result. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 upgrade to their overall rating, and with Georgino Wijnaldum and Gonzalo Montiel being rumored as the latest inclusions, fans will be excited about the official release.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

Georgino Wijnaldum and Gonzalo Montiel will represent AS Roma and Sevilla in a rumored Showdown SBC

Both AS Roma and Sevilla are giants of European football. While the former are playing in their second consecutive European final under manager Jose Mourinho, the latter have won the UEFA Europa League the most times in the competition's history. With such an exciting fixture on the cards, a leak on social media suggests that the latest Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 will depict this upcoming match.

What will the Showdown cards look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Both Georgino Wijnaldum and Gonzalo Montiel are fan favorites in the world of Ultimate Team and mainstays in the ranks of their respective teams. Both players received overpowered special versions during the Road to the World Cup promo of FIFA 23, and if the leak is to be believed, they will arrive as incredible Showdown SBC versions soon.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New RTTF Showdown



Confirmed to be released soon



Georginio Wijnaldum

Gonzalo Montiel

Predicted Stats



For more leaks follow

@FIFAUTeam

Wijnaldum is amongst the most versatile box-to-box midfielders in Ultimate Team. While the exact overall rating and stats of his leaked Showdown card are unknown, FIFAUTeam predicts that the 92-rated card will possess the following attributes:

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 85

Defending: 89

Passing: 90

Physicality: 90

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Montiel rose to prominence as the best La Liga right-back in FIFA 23 for several months in the earlier stages of the game cycle. His 92-rated Showdown card is predicted to possess the following stats:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 78

Defending: 88

Passing: 85

Physicality: 92

Based on these predictions, Wijnaldum and Montiel will already possess stats to rival the best Team of the Season players. Depending on the result of this fixture, the winning player will undoubtedly be amongst the best in their respective position on the virtual pitch.

