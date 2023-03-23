FIFA 23 leak reveals Ronald Koeman FUT Birthday Icon card coming to Ultimate Team

According to a recent leak, Barcelona and Dutch legend Ronald Koeman is coming to FIFA 23 as a FUT Birthday Icon. Insider FUT Sheriff posted this information on Twitter on March 23, offering another glance into the upcoming content.

Plenty of leaks have presented themselves since EA Sports confirmed the return of FUT Birthday. This promo has been a fan favorite over the last few years and comes with new versions of Icons. The exact stats and overall on Koeman’s special FUT Birthday item aren’t available yet, and players will have to wait till its official release to get that information.

Much of the upcoming content will be available via in-game packs that can be opened with coins. Despite the limited information, FIFA 23 players can make some assumptions regarding the upcoming item based on how Icons work.

Ronald Koeman’s FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Icon card will celebrate his legacy in Barcelona and Dutch colors

Icons are special cards of former footballers who have retired as legends. EA Sports celebrates their contributions by releasing special cards with boosted stats and overalls. These cards also contribute more towards the chemistry criteria, making team building easier.

Koeman’s upcoming FUT Birthday Icon card will have impressive stats and focus on defensive areas. It could perform remarkably on the back line for many FIFA 23 players, but the item's viability will still ultimately depend on its stats.

While some FUT Birthday Icons will be available through Squad Building Challenges, Koeman’s special card will likely come in packs. The item can also be found in the FUT market following its release; this card's price will depend on its stats.

A good set of stats will result in better performances in FIFA 23’s meta. This will increase the card’s demand among players, making it a high-value item. A non-meta card will certainly make him more accessible to players, on the other hand.

The rumored item should be available starting March 24, when the FUT Birthday promo goes live. Aside from special cards in packs, players should also look to complete objectives and SBCs for more rewards.

