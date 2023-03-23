FIFA 23 March Premier League POTM nominees revealed, featuring Salah, Saka, and more

EA Sports have revealed the nominees for March's Premier League POTM award, with incredible talents like Mohammed Salah and Bukayo Saka in the running for an SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the international break just around the corner, domestic club competitions have been halted across Europe, making it the ideal time to release this vote.

The Premier League is renowned for being one of the most competitive and exciting competitions in the sport. This is clearly evident in their league table as well, with teams competing for the title and for European qualification. With the season approaching a climactic conclusion, the latest POTM nominees have been instrumental in their teams' success this March.

Salah and Saka headline the nominee roster for March's Premier League POTM in FIFA 23

Arsenal are currently strong favorites to end their trophy drought by securing their first Premier League title in two decades. The Gunners owe most of their success to dynamic English youngster Bukayo Saka, who has taken the league by storm with his impressive performances.

Despite Liverpool's underwhelming results in recent fixtures, there's no denying that Mohammed Salah has been performing at the peak of his abilities. The Egyptian forward is regarded as one of the best players in the world, and his contributions for the Reds in vital matches have earned him a POTM nomination.

Which players have been nominated for the title in FIFA 23?

These footballers have impressed global audiences over the course of March and are in the running to receive a special SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Mohammed Salah

Bukayo Sako

Tyrone Mings

Leandro Trossard

Alexander Isak

Alexis Mac Allister

With Marcus Rashford's February POTM SBC still active in FUT 23, it may be a while before EA Sports announces the winner of the latest vote, giving gamers plenty of time to vote for their favorite Premier League superstar.

Who's the favorite to win the award?

While Mohammed Salah and Bukayo Saka are the biggest and most prominent names in this lineup, Leandro Trossard is arguably the favorite to win the trophy.

He recently became the first player since Santi Cazorla in 2012/13 to have a hat-trick of goals and assists in the same Premier League campaign, clearly proving his worth as a valuable new signing for league-leaders Arsenal.

However, with the award being vote-based, Salah and Saka could potentially win the coveted trophy and receive an SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes