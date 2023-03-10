FIFA 23 Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With the Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players have a solid chance at getting a great card for their respective squads. EA Sports recently confirmed the official news with the release of the SBC, and players can get started on their efforts to unlock this special card.

Incidentally, this is the third instance of Manchester United's Rashford receiving the EPL POTM award. These rewards are handed out to the best performers from the first division, and EA Sports releases special cards to celebrate their achievements. With all of the major European leagues covered, this offers the perfect chance for players to reinforce their squads without depending on luck. All they must do is complete the SBC in the allotted time period to obtain the card.

Let's take a look at the Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC and the tasks associated with it. This will allow players to have an idea about the amount of Coins they will need to complete the challenge. Being aware of the potential costs will certainly allow FIFA 23 players to make better decisions in the game.

The Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC offers a great chance to FIFA 23 players who missed out on the earlier challenges

Marcus Rashford has had a brilliant season with Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. This is a major reason as to why this is his third time receiving a POTM SBC in Ultimate Team. Furthermore, it offers the perfect opportunity to those FIFA 23 players who might have missed out on the two previous SBCs.

This time around, EA Sports have increased the complexity of the Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC. There are a total of five tasks, with each one having its own set of conditions. Players will need to complete all five tasks in the stipulated period of time to unlock Rashford's latest special card in Ultimate Team.

Task 1 - Manchester Utd

Min. 1 Player from Manchester Utd

Min. Team Rating: 83

Task 2 - England

Min. 1 Player from England

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

Task 3 - 86 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 86

Task 4 - 87 Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

Task 5 - 88 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 88

All five tasks will require 11 cards each, and the Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC will cost about 750,000 FUT Coins to complete. As always, FIFA 23 players can reduce this price by using fodder from their own collection, and there's certainly good scope for doing so.

As the Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC will remain live in FIFA 23 until April 4, players have a month on hand to complete all of these tasks. They can use this time to grind out different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to obtain in-game packs. The resources from these packs can then be used to reduce the completion cost of this SBC.

Rashford's latest EPL POTM card is a 88-rated LW item that can be played in the striker position. Although it boasts some outstanding stats, the completion cost is fairly high. Both of his previous SBCs were significantly cheaper even though the cards had slightly inferior stats. While FIFA 23 players can certainly get great returns from this card, it's recommended that they use as much non-market fodder as possible.

