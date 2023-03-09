FIFA 23 leak hints at Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC coming to Ultimate Team

If reality matches the latest rumors about FIFA 23, players could soon get the Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC available in Ultimate Team. Community insider FIFATradingRomania broke the news on their social media accounts a few minutes earlier, which has got the community buzzing.

EA Sports releases special cards every month for the best footballers from Europe's biggest leagues. The hype for the Premier League is higher than the rest, and it could reach new heights once the POTM SBC for the month of February is made available. Given the cards' nature and how they can be obtained, the SBCs tend to become very popular among the players.

Not much is known about the Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC at this moment. The leaks have appeared quite early and EA Sports is yet to announce the official results. However, certain guesses can be made based on how the POTM SBCs typically work in FIFA 23.

The Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC will complete a hat-trick for the English attacker in FIFA 23

Marcus Rashford has been having a wonderful season for Manchester United under Erik Ten Hag as he has rediscovered his scoring form. He's already been voted the Premier League player of the month on two past occasions. FIFA 23 players have been able to enjoy two POTM cards for Rashford, which could increase by one more.

The Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC will likely introduce the footballer's best version in Ultimate Team. It's almost certain that the special card will have the best stats and highest overalls among all his available options. This will certainly delight players as SBCs can be completed by everyone.

There's no luck involved with SBCs as it is possible to observe the stats and overall of a card available as a reward. FIFA 23 players will be able to examine the Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC to determine the potential value of the challenge before investing their coins.

The completion cost will be determined by the kind of tasks that will be part of the challenge. An easier set of tasks will certainly allow FIFA 23 players to unlock the card for a cheaper price and increase its popularity. Both of Rashford's POTM cards have been priced competitively, so they will hope for a repetition this time around as well.

It remains to be seen when the Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC will go live. It typically does so on the second Friday of a given month, so March 10 is a likely date.

EA Sports hasn't informed anything as of now, so readers are advised to follow all official sources for the confirmed news.

Poll : 0 votes