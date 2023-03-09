FIFA 23 leak hints at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC coming to Ultimate Team 

An exciting FIFA 23 leak has emerged online that hints at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC coming to Ultimate Team. The news was given out on social media by reliable content specialist FIFATradingRomania, who posted the information on their accounts.

This is sure to excite the community and especially those who use Serie A-based squads. EA Sports releases special cards every month for the best footballers in the major European Leagues. They are chosen based on votes from the community, and it seems that they have made their decision for the top Italian division.

While the official results are yet to appear online, the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC will certainly provide a strong choice. The Serie A has received some strong SBCs in FIFA 23 so far, but this could certainly be the best one. Not much is known about it so far, but certain guesses can be made based on how it works.

The Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC will likely become official in FIFA 23 very soon

Kvaratskhelia's base item in FIFA 23 is quite underpowered as it's a silver card. The community found a nice alternative during the Future Stars promo when the Georgian received his first special item. It had some huge boosts to the stats, which made it a hot favorite for the community.

The card is quite costly to get from FUT Market, and hence it remains out of the hands of many players. Moreover, it can no longer be found in packs as the Future Stars promo has expired.

Unlike the Future Stars version, the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC will be a better alternative. It will certainly be part of a challenge that will offer greater accessibility. FIFA 23 players won't have to depend on any pack to get the special card, and all they will need to do is just complete the task in the allotted time.

It remains to be seen when the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC will go live in FIFA 23. Once it does, players will be able to find out the stats and overall of the card. It will also reveal the tasks that are part of the SBC, and what kind of coins will be needed.

A lower cost will certainly make it quite popular for the community, which happened with the earlier Victor Osimhen SBC. Moreover, new challenges are also expected to appear in the coming days as part of the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo.

