FIFA 23 leaks reveal Kvaratskhelia, Julian Alvarez, and others as Future Stars in Ultimate Team

As the Team of the Year promo comes to an end in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks have begun to surface on social media regarding the upcoming Future Stars event, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Julian Alvarez rumored to be among its inclusions.

Future Stars has been one of the most hyped promos in the game cycle since its inception in FIFA 19. It is aimed at recognizing the talents of some of the most prominent youngsters in world football. With players like Kvaratskhelia, Alvarez, Kalulu, and Cherki included in the lineup, Future Stars is set to be an amazing event in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Julian Alvarez and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are two of numerous players leaked for FIFA 23's Future Stars promo

The world of European football is replete with some of the most exciting prodigies, and the upcoming Future Stars event depicts these players at the peak of their potential. The promo will consist of upgraded cards with impressive attributes, making them viable in FIFA 23's current meta. Leak-based accounts like Arcade FUT, FUT Sheriff, and FIFATradingRomania have already revealed several players on the promo's roster.

Manchester City's summer signing Julian Alvarez is among the most popular players to feature in this lineup. He had an amazing run with Argentina in their World Cup-winning effort, and the 23-year-old marksman is expected to arrive as a Future Star in FIFA 23. Alvarez has a base rating of 78 in the game, making his rumored card even more impressive.

Napoli are firmly in control at the top of the Serie A table, and Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia has played a significant role in their success. The Georgian playmaker has taken the world by storm with his rise to prominence, forming a lethal partnership with Victor Osimhen to spearhead Napoli's attack. This will be Kvaratskhelia's first special card in FIFA 23.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



Kvaradona for my Naples followers



#leak #fut #fifa Kvaratskhelia will come in Future Stars promoKvaradona for my Naples followers #fut 23 Kvaratskhelia will come in Future Stars promo 👀🔥Kvaradona for my Naples followers ✅#leak #fut #fifa #fut23 https://t.co/IV6AbaECRX

Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan have their fair share of promising young talent as well. French defender Pierre Kalulu has showcased his abilities in the last two seasons, forming an effective back line with the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez. With Milan featuring some of the most overpowered cards in FIFA 23, his inclusion has inspired great excitement among the FUT community.

Over in Ligue 1, Rayan Cherki has impressed Lyon fans with his contributions to the club over the last few seasons. Not only is he one of the top prospects in the league, he also possesses the attributes to be incredibly overpowered in FIFA 23. Despite having a low base rating, Cherki has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, making his rumored special card even more intriguing.

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has also been leaked to be a Future Star. The Croatian has been a mainstay in the Bundesliga for several seasons, but with his performances at the recently concluded World Cup, he piqued the interest of mainstream football audiences. He already has an overpowered World Cup card in FUT 23, meaning his upcoming version might be even better.

With the likes of Kvaratskhelia, Alvarez, and Gvardiol being included in the Future Stars lineup, fans will be eager to get their hands on these exclusive cards in-game. With Future Stars Swaps offering a guaranteed Team 1 player, the promo might prove to be an enticing proposition for FUT fans around the globe.

Poll : 0 votes