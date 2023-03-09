FIFA 23 leaks hint at Jean-Pierre Papin and Fernando Morientes Fantasy FUT cards coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players can get hold of two interesting cards in the form of Jean-Pierre Papin and Fernando Morientes Fantasy FUT items if the latest rumors are to be believed. The news comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the information on their social media accounts.

The Fantasy FUT promo has already introduced a new set of Heroes cards in Ultimate Team, and the reception has been largely positive. EA Sports has introduced the bulk of these cards in packs, while the Sami Al-Jaber SBC has provided players with a nice alternative.

FIFA 23 players could benefit if the Jean-Pierre Papin and Fernando Morientes Fantasy FUT cards are released. Not much is known about the two cards, but certain guesses can be made about what's set to arrive.

Jean-Pierre Papin and Fernando Morientes Fantasy FUT cards could be highly wanted by FIFA 23 players

Both Jean-Pierre Papin and Fernando Morientes have two versions of their Heroes cards. EA Sports introduced World Cup editions for both of them in November, and the two cards have done reasonably well in Ultimate Team.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Morientes and Papin coming as FANTASY FUT HEROES



The following Heroes have been added to the code and will come like Fantasy Fut Heroes:Di Natale - UdineseMario Gomez - Vfb StuggartOkocha - FenerbacheKuyt - FeyenoordMarquez - New York Red BullsPapin - MarseillePark Ji Sung - Manchester UnitedAl Owairan - Al-ShababMario…

The Jean-Pierre Papin and Fernando Morientes Fantasy FUT cards could improve their overall performance. Both cards will have improved stats to help the new cards move higher in the pecking order.

Moreover, all Fantasy FUT cards can get upgrades based on certain conditions. Each Heroes item under the promo may get up to two upgrades, severely upgrading the stats and overall. This will enable FIFA 23 players to use the cards for a longer period of time.

The stats and overall of the Jean-Pierre Papin and Fernando Morientes Fantasy FUT cards are yet to be released. Players will likely be able to find out about it when the cards are officially released. The stats will determine how the cards perform in Ultimate Team.

A great set of stats will drive up the costs of the Jean-Pierre Papin and Fernando Morientes Fantasy FUT cards. Better stats usually mean that FIFA 23 players will use the cards more. This will result in higher prices, but the additional costs will be worth the investment.

Some big names are rumored to appear over the coming days when Team 2 cards are released on March 10. These include the likes of Antonio Di Natale and Park Ji-sung. While most of them will be available in packs, players can also end up with SBCs and objective cards.

