FIFA 23 leaks reveal Emerson as part of the upcoming FUT Birthday promo

With the FUT Birthday event scheduled for arrival in FIFA 23 on March 24, social media has been replete with leaks surrounding the promo roster, including Spurs defender Emerson Royal. The Brazilian wing-back has been a crucial feature in the North London club's Starting 11 this season, justifying his high-profile transfer from La Liga.

FUT Birthday is one of the most beloved and anticipated promos every year as it introduces a host of overpowered players with unique boosts to their stats, skill moves, and weak foot abilities. With the Premier League not having a lot of options when it comes to the right-back position in FIFA 23, fans will be eager to learn more about this rumored special Emerson card.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Emerson will arrive as a FUT Birthday card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite being deemed a flop in his early days at the club, Emerson has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League this season. He has been exceptional on the right flank for Spurs, breaking down play with his defensive abilities as well as progressing forward to assist the attackers.

He already possesses in-form items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but his leaked FUT Birthday card will definitely elevate him to the elite tier in the current meta.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of these leaked FUT Birthday cards are unknown, FUT Sheriff has predicted that the 88-rated card will have the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 72

Defending: 86

Passing: 82

Physicality: 88

This is a significant improvement over his 84-rated TOTW version in FUT 23. FUT Birthday cards are also renowned for possessing enticing upgrades to their skill moves and weak foot, and gamers will be hoping Emerson receives a similar treatment to boost his viability on the virtual pitch.

How will the card perform in-game?

Due to the underwhelming stats showcased by his base gold version and TOTW card, Emerson is not considered a usable defender in the pace-dominant meta of FIFA 23. However, his FUT Birthday variant will undoubtedly possess significantly better attributes.

The rumored card could also potentially receive either 5-star skills or a 5-star weak foot. These are incredibly desirable abilities in FUT 23 and will make the Spurs defender an amazing right-back on the virtual pitch. He will also be highly sought-after due to his Premier League and Brazilian links in the new chemistry system of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes