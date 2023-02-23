FIFA 23 Team of the Week 17 (TOTW 17) cards revealed, De Bruyne headlines an incredible roster

EA Sports has released the Team of the Week 17 (TOTW 17) lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring highly-impressive versions of Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes, along with others. The footballers stole the show with impressive performances over the weekend and have been rewarded for their efforts with upgraded special versions in FUT.

The new upgrade system for the Team of the Week versions has made these cards more viable and relevant than ever in FIFA 23. With incredible boosts allotted to each card, these in-form items can keep up with the game's power curve. The inclusion of big names like Kevin De Bruyne only serves to make TOTW 17 even more impressive.

Kevin De Bruyne spearheads star-studded TOTW 17 lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Week is a way for EA Sports to incorporate the real-world aspect of football into Ultimate Team by rewarding the best performers with special cards in FUT. This practice has continued in FIFA 23, with TOTW 17 featuring some of the most popular players in the sport.

Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League over the last decade can largely be attributed to the quality of their midfield. Kevin De Bruyne has been the driving force behind their success, and the Belgian once again proved his mettle with a Man of the Match performance against Nottingham Forrest. While the Citizens did not win, a draw kept them in the title race due to De Bruyne's heroics.

On the other side of Manchester, the Red Devils continued their impressive run with a resounding win over Leicester City. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes stole the show with their goals and assists, with the Portuguese maestro being included in TOTW 17 of FIFA 23.

Which players are included in TOTW 17?

These are the footballers featured in the latest Team of the Week lineup of FIFA 23:

Kevin De Bruyne: 93

Ciro Immobile: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Dusan Tadic: 87

Marco Reus: 87

Kasper Schmeichel: 87

Viktor Tsygankov: 87

Facundo Medina: 86

Reinildo: 85

Emerson Royal: 84

James Tavernier: 84

Mattia Perin: 84

Amir Rrahmani: 84

Dominik Szoboszlai: 84

Dani Rodriguez: 83

Luis Rioja: 83

Tom Bradshaw: 83

Aiyegun Tosin: 83

Gustav Isaksen: 81

Tim Kleindienst: 81

Giovanni Crociata: 80

Jordan Holsgrove: 79

Tobias Bech: 79

Which are the best cards featured in the squad?

As the headlining cards on the roster, De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes are by far the most overpowered inclusions in the TOTW 17 squad. They will be effective box-to-box midfielders in FIFA Ultime Team 23, and their abilities will undoubtedly be reflected in their value in the FUT transfer market.

Despite not possessing the pace to be considered elite-tier in the current meta of FIFA 23, the likes of Marco Reus and Ciro Immobile still have the stats to be effective in their respective positions. Viktor Tsygankov and Fecundo Medina will also serve as overpowered options for budget squads.

