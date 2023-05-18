FIFA 23 leak showcases entire MLS TOTS lineup, Chiellini and Insigne to headline roster

Minor league Team of the Season rosters have been major hits so far in FIFA 23, and leaks on social media suggest that Giorgio Chiellini and Lorenzo Insigne will be featured in MLS TOTS. These two Italian superstars are the biggest names in the rumored shortlist, and gamers will be pleased to know that these versions are expected to arrive as SBC/objectives.

Major League Soccer has rapidly grown into an entertaining spectacle of football, with veterans of the sport playing alongside young talents for fans' viewing pleasure. With MLS TOTS coming to the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers are excited about its official reveal, especially with players like Chiellini and Insigne rumored to be part of this promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaked information from Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_.

The leaked MLS TOTS roster will be led by Chiellini and Insigne in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Both Giorgio Chiellini and Lorenzo Insigne are legends of Italian football, having cemented their legacies in the annals of Serie A during their stints with Juventus and Napoli, respectively.

After spending years with their clubs, both these superstars departed from the league to pursue a new challenge in Major League Soccer, and their performances have now earned them spots in the rumored FIFA 23 MLS TOTS squad.

However, they are not the only prominent names to be featured on this roster. Minor-league TOTS lineups have received impressive upgrades so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the Saudi League and EFL Team of the Season squads featuring some overpowered players. If leaks are to be believed, MLS TOTS will be no different.

Which players are included on the roster?

These players have won the admiration of American audiences with their consistent performances in Major League Soccer and will potentially receive upgraded cards in the upcoming promo:

Carlos Vela: 93

Hany Mukhtar: 93

Thiago Almada: 93

Lorenzo Insigne (Objective): 92

Andre Blake: 92

Giorgio Chiellini (TOTS Moments SBC): 91

Kai Wagner: 91

Sebastian Driussi: 90

Jakob Glesnes: 90

Jesus Ferreira: 89

While these ratings are based entirely on predictions made by FIFA23Leaked, fans can definitely expect the above MLS TOTS players to get such massive boosts. With local legends like Hany Mukhtar, Thiago Almada, and Carlos Vela joining the likes of Chiellini and Insigne, this lineup will undoubtedly be really popular with FUT enthusiasts.

