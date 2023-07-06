FIFA 23 leak suggests that Enzo Fernandez will arrive as a Level Up card

The Level Up promo will begin soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and based on the latest FUT loading screen and a leak from social media, Enzo Fernandez will be part of the lineup. The Argentine youngster has made a name for himself with his impressive performances for his national side and SL Benfica, securing a move to Chelsea in January.

Level Up is a brand new addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaving much to the imagination when it comes to the concept surrounding the event.

That said, EA Sports have provided some insight regarding the nature of the cards on offer, with their latest loading screen hinting at upgradeable cards and a special version of Enzo Fernandez.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez will be part of the Level Up promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Enzo Fernandez is amongst the most reputable youngsters in European football at the moment. His stellar performances in the recently concluded World Cup earned him a high-profile transfer to Chelsea in January. He was included in the Future Stars promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which is a testament to his abilities and reputation.

That 90-rated special item was highly sought-after due to his overpowered nature, and his rumored Level Up version will definitely be even better.

What will Level Up Enzo Fernandez look like?

Based on the latest FUT loading screen, the new promo will consist of upgradeable cards that can be 'leveled up' through objectives. This is an exciting new concept featuring dynamic player items, which showcases a lot of promise for the upcoming EA Sports FC24 game.

Based on the loading screen, Enzo Fernandez will start off as a 92-rated item, which can be upgraded all the way up to 95-rated. The former possesses 92 physicality, while the latter has 95 physicality.

However, based on predictions by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, the Argentine midfielder could potentially have a 94-rated item with the following attributes:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 88

Defending: 92

Passing: 93

Physicality: 95

If these predicted stats prove accurate, he will undoubtedly be an elite-tier player in the current meta of FIFA 23. While we still do not know whether he will be available in packs or as an objective/SBC, his value will definitely reflect his viability on the virtual pitch.

