FIFA 23 leaks hint at Antonio Di Natale and Diego Milito Fantasy FUT cards coming to Ultimate Team

Fantasy FUT cards for Antonio Di Natale and Diego Milito are reportedly set to arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This information comes from reliable leaker FIFA 23 Leaks.

With these additions, Team 2 Heroes will have an interesting bunch of cards. They could also serve as decent alternatives to regular Heroes cards, which have become somewhat obsolete in terms of stats and overall.

EA Sports has already introduced two versions of Heroes, which are special items for footballing legends. November saw the launch of the World Cup Heroes, which are limited-edition cards launched to celebrate the mega event in Qatar.

To make matters even better, the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo has introduced a new set of Heroes. The Antonio Di Natale and Diego Milito Fantasy FUT cards are believed to be a part of it, and many fans had expected them to appear last week.

Antonio Di Natale and Diego Milito Fantasy FUT cards will be a better alternative for FIFA 23 players over base versions

Diego Milito's regular Heroes card has done pretty well since its release, but it has recently fallen down the pecking order. This is due to the existence of better alternatives in terms of stats and price.

Some FIFA 23 players may have been disappointed with the card, but things could change for the better very soon.

The Antonio Di Natale and Diego Milito Fantasy FUT cards are expected to go live with Team 2, which will arrive on March 10, 2023. Friday will bring a team of new special cards featuring active and former footballers. Recent rumors hint at the introduction of special items for the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Much about the upcoming Antonio Di Natale and Diego Milito Fantasy FUT cards remains unknown. Their stats will determine their costs in FIFA 23, and Di Natale could be quite expensive to acquire. However, both cards will certainly have some strong key stats, which will allow them to dominate the meta.

Moreover, both cards will have a potential chance of upgrading their stats and overall. This will certainly add to their sustainability, as higher stats and overall will add to their dominance. Each card can get up to two upgrades based on the fulfillment of certain conditions.

It remains to be seen if both cards will make it to the actual release and what kind of stats will be on them.

