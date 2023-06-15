FIFA 23 leaks hint at Bruno Fernandes and Riyad Mahrez being part of the Shapeshifters promo

The Shapeshifters promo is just around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Riyad Mahrez being rumored to be part of the roster, hype amongst the community is higher than ever. These superstars represent rival clubs in Manchester, and their playmaking abilities set them apart as two of the best footballers in Europe.

However, with Shapeshifters putting players in brand-new positions to add a unique spin to gameplay in FIFA 23, Mahrez and Fernandes might unlock a whole new side to their game on the virtual pitch.

Depending on their new positions, these superstars could be among the game's most overpowered and sought-after items.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Riyad Mahrez and Bruno Fernandes have been leaked as Shapeshifters in the upcoming FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promo

The two Manchester clubs are amongst the most renowned and prominent names in the sport, attracting worldwide audiences with their performances and style of play. While Manchester City had an incredible season and won the treble, Manchester United also secured Champions League qualification and the Carabao Cup. Bruno Fernandes and Riyad Mahrez played a vital role in their team's success.

Despite being notorious for their dribbling and playmaking abilities, these two maestros occupy different positions on the pitch. While Mahrez is more of a winger, Bruno Fernandes is a creative midfielder who contributes to offense and defense. However, their preferred roles will play no part in the upcoming FIFA 23 Shapeshifters promo.

What will these players look like in FIFA 23?

Like the other leaked Shapeshifters, FUT Sheriff did not include any predictions for both of these players regarding their overall ratings and attributes. These aspects depend entirely on their new positions, which have not been disclosed as of this writing.

Depending on which roles are assigned to these two footballers, they could be exceptional in the game's current meta. Bruno Fernandes has the in-game build and animations to be an excellent attacker or full-back, while Mahrez can be an excellent creative midfielder or full-back.

That said, neither of the two possesses the physical stature to be viable as center-backs or central defensive midfielders. The best-case scenario would include both these players as offensive items, boosting their viability on the virtual pitch.

