FIFA 23 leak hints at Virgil van Dijk arriving as a Shapeshifters player in Ultimate Team

With the much-anticipated Shapeshifters event being right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, a leak on social media has surfaced that suggests that Virgil van Dijk will be a part of the promo roster. The Dutch defender has not been at his usual best this season, but with his various special cards being incredibly popular in FUT, this rumor has created quite a stir amongst fans.

The concept of Shapeshifters involves deploying footballers in new and unique positions that are completely different to their usual roles. With Virgil van Dijk being renowned as one of the best center-backs in the sport, it will be interesting to see how his leaked Shapeshifters card will be positioned on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Dutch superstar Virgil van Dijk rumored to be part of FIFA 23 Shapeshifters

Liverpool had a rather underwhelming 2022/23 season by their usual standards, with the Merseyside Reds failing to secure Champions League football for the first time in years. Virgil van Dijk has been one of their most influential and crucial players, and their poor performances can largely be attributed to his lack of form and playing time.

However, one bad season takes nothing away from the Dutch defender's notoriety. He is still amongst the most formidable center-backs in the world, and his Team of the Year version in FIFA 23 is regarded as an elite-tier center-back. However, with Shapeshifters arriving soon in FUT, rumors suggest that he will receive a card that allows him to play in a brand new position.

What will Shapeshifters Van Dijk look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Van Dijk is coming as Shapeshifters



Which position do you want to see him?



Make sure to follow @Criminal__x



#fifa23 Van Dijkis coming as ShapeshiftersWhich position do you want to see him?Make sure to follow @FutSheriff 🚨Van Dijk🇳🇱 is coming as Shapeshifters ✅Which position do you want to see him?👀Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x #fifa23 https://t.co/UOP6HOCZP5

Unlike with their leaks from previous promos and special events, FUT Sheriff has not included any predictions regarding the stats or overall rating of these Shapeshifters. This is mainly because their attributes will entirely depend on their new position, which have not been disclosed in any of the leaks or rumors.

Van Dijk already possesses incredible World Cup Stories and Team of the Year variants in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, with the Dutchman rumored to be in the Shapeshifters squad, his viability in the game's current meta will rely entirely on his new position.

He is extremely tall with a domineering physical stature, making him the ideal defensive player to be in a CDM role. However, making him an attacker could be a hindrance to gamers who are used to agile dribblers during offensive plays.

Poll : 0 votes