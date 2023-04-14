FIFA 23 leaks hint at Frank Lampard arriving as an objective in Trophy Titans Team 2

If leaks from social media are to be believed, the second week of the Trophy Titans promo in FIFA 23 is gearing up to be an incredible one, especially with the reveal of Frank Lampard as an objective card. The English legend is regarded as one of the best midfielders to play in the Premier League, and his career will be celebrated with this rumored Trophy Titans version.

Not only was Lampard a playmaking genius and a general in midfield during his playing days, but he was also one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the history of Chelsea FC. He has won several major trophies with the Blues, as well as a host of individual accolades, making him the perfect candidate to receive a Trophy Titans item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Frank Lampard's inclusion in Team 2 of Trophy Titans expected to be a step up over his prime variant in FIFA 23

Despite having an incredible career replete with trophies, goals, and assists, Frank Lampard has always been overlooked when it comes to FIFA Ultimate Team. The English legend does not possess the stats to be a viable midfielder in the pace and dribbling-dominant meta of FIFA 23, but his leaked Trophy Titans version could potentially change this.

The entire roster of Trophy Titans Team 2 was earlier leaked by FUT Scoreboard on Twitter, with FUT Sheriff later revealing that Lampard will arrive as an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, the upcoming special version will be an improvement over Lampard's prime variant in FIFA 23.

FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the 93-rated card could potentially possess the following key stats:

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 93

Defending: 80

Passing: 91

Physicality: 84

If these stats turn out to be accurate, Lampard could possibly be an elite-tier midfielder in the current meta of the game. While he may not be the quickest or most agile, he will be exceptional at controlling the pace of the game with his visionary passing while also being capable of scoring a wide variety of goals due to his lethal finishing skills.

His defensive attributes will only serve to boost his versatility on the virtual pitch, making him an all-round menace for defenders to deal with in Ultimate Team.

