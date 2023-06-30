FIFA 23 leaks hint at Harry Maguire and Thierry Henry being part of Shapeshifters Team 3

EA Sports will soon reveal the official roster of Shapeshifters Team 3 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with leaks on social media suggesting that Thierry Henry and Harry Maguire will be part of the squad. Both these superstars have not had a special version in FUT this year, and gamers will be excited to learn about the latest leaks. Maguire and Henry are notorious for varying reasons.

While the French legend is renowned as one of the greatest players in the history of the Premier League, the Englishman is one of the most expensive defenders of all time. However, their viability on the virtual pitch is questionable due to their lack of special versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

French icon Thierry Henry and English international Harry Maguire are rumored to receive Shapeshifters versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Thierry Henry is a living legend of the sport and is considered among the best Premier League attackers ever. The mercurial French winger was almost unstoppable in his prime, and his various Icon versions in FIFA 23 accurately reflect his abilities. However, surprisingly, he has not yet received any Campaign Icon versions, making his rumored Shapeshifters item even more exciting.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Manchester United defender often gets trolled due to his recent underwhelming performances but has had an impressive career for club and country. His exploits have made him notorious in the real and virtual world, making him the ideal candidate for a Shapeshifters card in FIFA 23.

What will these players look like?

No information is available regarding the stats, attributes, and overall ratings of these two players. This is because their new roles as Shapeshifters have not been disclosed, which determines the extent of their abilities on the virtual pitch. However, with two rosters of Shapeshifters already being available in FIFA 23, gamers can assume how effective Maguire and Henry will be.

Henry is a relatively tall and physically dominant attacker, making him an ideal candidate for any position. While his abilities are best employed in offensive roles, he will also be an effective midfielder and defender. Meanwhile, as a defender, Maguire has the physical stature and height to be viable in midfield and defensive positions but might be hindered in attack unless he has overpowered stats.

Poll : 0 votes