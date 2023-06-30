FIFA 23 leaks hint at Gerd Muller and Sol Campbell receiving Shapeshifters Icon versions

The third week of Shapeshifters is rumored to include some heavy hitters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, especially with players like Gerd Muller and Sol Campbell being leaked as part of the roster. If leaks on social media are to be believed, these legendary players will arrive as Shapeshifters Icons, much to the excitement of FUT enthusiasts.

Gerd Muller and Sol Campbell played completely opposite roles during their careers. While the former is regarded as one of the most lethal goalscoring strikers in the history of the sport, the latter is an all-time great when it comes to Premier League defenders. This makes their rumored inclusion in FIFA 23 Shapeshifters even more exciting, as it will be interesting to see them in their new positions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

FUT Icons Gerd Muller and Sol Campbell have been leaked to be part of FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Team 3

If the first two weeks of Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team are anything to go by, the third roster is bound to be extremely impressive. With this being amongst the final promos of the game cycle, EA Sports has provided these footballers with amazing boosts to transform them into end-game players despite their new brand-new roles on the virtual pitch.

Both Gerd Muller and Sol Campbell are rather underrated and overlooked when it comes to FUT Icons. While the former possesses a TOTY Icon version that was relatively popular with fans, the latter has not had any special versions in FIFA 23, and gamers will have high expectations from their leaked Shapeshifters iterations.

What will these new cards look like?

With the new positions for these Shapeshifters Icons not being disclosed, FUT Sheriff was unable to include any predictions for their overall ratings and stats. However, based on the boosts provided to Icons in Shapeshifters Team 1 and Team 2, the hype is higher than ever for the upcoming roster of special cards.

Their viability in the current meta of FIFA 23 will largely depend on their new roles. While Gerd Muller has the in-game build and physique to be viable in multiple positions across the attack and in midfield, he will be too short to be a defender. Meanwhile, Sol Campbell is the exact opposite. His tall stature and hefty build will restrict him in offensive positions but will make him an excellent defensive option.

Poll : 0 votes