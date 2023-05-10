FIFA 23 leaks hint at Jeremie Frimpong and Leon Goretzka being included in Bundesliga TOTS

Based on leaks from social media, the Bundesliga TOTS roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is shaping up to be absolutely incredible, especially with players like Jeremie Frimpong and Leon Goretzka in the mix. Not only have these players had impressive performances for their respective teams in the league, but they are also extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch.

The Bundesliga has been arguably the most entertaining league in Europe this season, primarily due to the level of competition amongst the top clubs. While Bayern Munich is still the favorite to retain their title, Bayer Leverkusen has been exceptional as well, justifying the inclusion of Leon Goretzka and Jeremie Frimpong in the FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from @FUT Sheriff and @FIFA23Leaked_ on Twitter.

Frimpong and Goretzka will arrive as Bundesliga TOTS players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

What will Frimpong look like in-game?

Jeremie Frimpong has become somewhat of a household name amongst fans of German football over recent seasons. Not only is the youngster extremely exciting to watch, but he is also one of the most consistent performers for Bayer Leverkusen, helping them compete for a top-four finish in the league and earning a rumored Bundesliga TOTS item in the process.

While his exact overall rating and stats are unknown, FIFA23Leaked_ predicts that his TOTS version will be 91-rated, with the following attributes:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 70

Defending: 90

Passing: 88

Physicality: 87

Based on these predicted stats, Frimpong could be an excellent offensive full-back in the current meta of FIFA 23 due to his pace and dribbling attributes.

What will Goretzka look like in-game?

Leon Goretzka has not been up to his usual standards this season, but he has shown flashes of brilliance over the course of the campaign. For this reason alone, he is rumored to receive a TOTS Moments version instead of an actual Bundesliga TOTS card.

Goretzka already possesses two overpowered special cards in FIFA 23: a UCL Road to the Final variant and a World Cup Path to Glory version. He has always been overpowered in FUT, and while the exact overall rating of his rumored Moments card is unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that the 93-rated item will possess the following stats:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 88

Defending: 88

Passing: 89

Physicality: 92

If these predicted stats prove to be accurate, he will be amongst the best midfielders in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, rivaling the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kevin De Bruyne.

