FIFA 23 leaks hint at Lothar Matthaus and Ian Rush arriving as FUT Birthday Icons in Ultimate Team

Lothar Matthaus and Ian Rush are reportedly set to arrive as FUT Birthday Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This information comes from leakers FIFATradingRomania and FUT Sheriff, who shared it on their social media accounts.

Matthaus and Rush are the latest pair of icons whose upcoming cards have been leaked online. However, their stats have not been revealed, and players will have to wait for the official release to check them out.

The upcoming promo in FIFA 23 will include two types of special cards – active footballers and icons. The is a huge demand for the latter in the community, and the FUT Birthday Icon options will certainly be high on players' wishlists.

Lothar Matthaus and Ian Rush's FUT Birthday Icons cards could rank high on the FIFA 23 meta

Icon cards in FIFA 23 are incredibly popular for various reasons. They have boosted stats and higher overalls that offer better performance. Better chemistry fulfillment also incentivizes players to use them in their squads.

The FUT Birthday Icons will certainly come with bigger boosts. The extent of these boosts remains to be seen. A higher overall will perhaps make them more worthy of investment. Based on the possible nature of the upcoming promo, these cards could have unique stats like 5* Weak Foot or 5* Skills.

Such boosts will help these cards rule the game's meta. It could also make them more expensive since the packs' supply will be quite low.

Ian Rush will be perfect for those looking for a lethal finisher to score goals. Lothar Matthaus, on the other hand, could be a decent midfield general. His card will likely have the ability to operate as a CM and a CDM, offering solidity and flexibility.

Matthaus and Rush's card prices will be determined by their official stats and demand/supply in Ultimate Team. Players will reportedly have to wait until March 24, 2023, for the FUT Birthday Icons to be added to the packs.

Aside from icons, plenty of special cards for active footballers are rumored to appear in FIFA 23. A swaps program is also currently live in the game, allowing players to earn more rewards.

