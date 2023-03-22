FIFA 23 leaks hint at Rui Costa and Rivaldo appearing as FUT Birthday Icons in Ultimate Team

A reliable source of unofficial information pertaining to FIFA 23, FUT Sheriff has leaked the FUT Birthday Icon cards of Rivaldo and Rui Costa on Twitter. This is the latest set of leaks featuring football legends soon appearing in Ultimate Team.

The community has been very excited ever since EA Sports confirmed the return of the popular Birthday Icon. Unlike in previous years, players will get two different versions of promo cards: those that belong to regular footballers and Icons. The latter will certainly be high on the wishlists of many players.

The official stats for Rivaldo and Rui Costa’s FUT Birthday Icon cards are unavailable. FIFA 23 players must wait until their official releases to get that information. More information on the upcoming items has been provided below, along with their predicated stats via tweets.

Rivaldo and Rui Costa’s FUT Birthday Icon cards could be valuable assets for FIFA 23 players

In football, Rui Costa and Rivaldo are celebrated figures who retired as legends of the sport. Getting their special cards as part of FUT Birthday Icons will be a special occasion for many.

According to the leaks, the Brazilian's special card will be available via a Squad Building Challenge. SBCs are special tasks players must complete to unlock unique items. These are great alternatives for those who don’t want to risk their FUT coins by going after packs.

As for the Portuguese, his special card is likely to be available in a more traditional manner. Players will need to open FIFA 23 packs and hope for the best. Like all pack-based items, both cards will be available on the FUT market.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Rui Costa is also added to receive a FUT Birthday card



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#fifa23 Rui Costais also added to receive a FUT Birthday cardStats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Rui Costa 🇵🇹 is also added to receive a FUT Birthday card🔥🎂Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#fifa23 https://t.co/6vgo0iZOAL

The demand for these upcoming items will depend on how good their stats are. FIFA 23 has its own meta that separates the effective cards from the rest. Rivaldo and Rui Costa’s offerings ranking high on the meta will certainly make them expensive to acquire.

FUT Birthday will go live on Friday, March 24, marking the return of a fan-favorite promo. This year’s version will accompany a swaps program enabling players to earn tokens. Four tokens are already available, with 30 of them to be found over the next few days.

Poll : 0 votes