FIFA 23 leaks hint at Raphael Guerreiro and Matthijs De Ligt coming to the Bundesliga TOTS promo

Bundesliga superstars Matthijs De Ligt and Raphael Gurreiro are set to appear in the FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS promo. Reliable leaker FIFA 23 News has posted the information on their Twitter account. Thanks to exemplary performances for their respective clubs, the two footballers will soon get their special items as part of the promo. The Bundesliga TOTS promo is expected to commence on Friday, May 12.

It will include the special cards of the best footballers from the ongoing season in the German league. Most of these items will be obtainable from packs, and the same could happen with De Ligt and Gurreiro’s special editions. While the official information surrounding these cards isn’t available, few predictions can be made based on how they work in FIFA 23.

Both Matthijs De Ligt and Raphael Guerreiro deserve their spots in FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS promo

The leaked duo are among the best performers in the ongoing Bundesliga season. Few will question the rumors suggesting De Ligt, and Guerreiro are part of the upcoming promo. Thanks to the upcoming events, the two defenders might receive their best versions in FIFA 23.

The official stats of the two cards might remain unknown, but the leaker has made the following predictions:

De Ligt TOTS

Position: CB

Overall: 94

Pace: 88

Shooting: 70

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 82

Defense: 95

Physicality: 96

Guerreiro TOTS

Position: LB

Overall: 93

Pace: 92

Shooting: 89

Passing: 96

Dribbling: 96

Defense: 90

Physicality: 81

It’s worth noting that these are not the official stats of the upcoming Bundesliga TOTS cards. Players will have to wait for the official reveal that will take place on May 12.

There’s a chance that either or both cards could be present as an SBC or objective. However, that appears unlikely, and they will probably be available in packs. It remains to be seen how costly these cards will be once they’re available in the FUT market.

Players must wait slightly longer for the Bundesliga TOTS promo to begin in the game. Meanwhile, they can enjoy the Premier League TOTS promo and its associated events. This includes special SBCs featuring some amazing cards, objectives, and more.

Poll : 0 votes