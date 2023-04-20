FIFA 23 leaks reveal Ben White and Gundogan as upcoming Showdown SBCs

With the title race in the Premier League approaching a climactic conclusion, leaks suggest that Ilkay Gundogan and Ben White will be released as Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Arsenal and Manchester City are comfortably clear as the two best teams in England this season, and the result of their clash could potentially determine the eventual league-winner.

Showdown SBCs have been an incredible addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Under this system, both players receive impressive initial boosts to their overall rating and stats, with the card from the winning team receiving a further +2 upgrade. In the event of a draw, both special items will receive a +1 boost.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

Ben White and Ilkay Gundogan will arrive as Showdown SBC items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Arsenal currently possess a narrow lead at the top of the Premier League table ahead of reigning champions Manchester City. While the Gunners have taken the world by storm with their resurgence this season, they have dropped points recently. The Citizens will be eager to capitalize on this slip-up by emerging victorious in their upcoming clash.

If leaks are to be believed, this all-important fixture will be represented in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by Showdown SBCs featuring Ilkay Gundogan and Ben White.

What do the cards look like?

While the exact overall ratings and attributes of the two special items are unknown, FIFAUteam predicts that both versions will be 89-rated to begin with.

Gundogan could potentially possess the following key stats:

Pace: 79

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 85

Defending: 79

Passing: 89

Physicality: 79

Meanwhile, Ben White might possibly showcase these key stats:

Pace: 82

Dribbling: 82

Shooting: 40

Defending: 90

Passing: 77

Physicality: 86

If the official cards are anywhere close to these predicted versions, both players will be exceptional in their respective positions. While Gundogan could be an amazing box-to-box midfielder in the current FIFA 23 meta, Ben White could serve as an efficient ball-playing defender.

These cards could be very popular amongst FUT fans, depending on how EA Sports prices these Showdown SBCs. With Team of the Season arriving soon in FIFA 23, the hype surrounding Premier League players is higher than ever. Both Gundogan and Ben White are fan-favorites in real life, and their popularity could carry over to the virtual pitch as well.

