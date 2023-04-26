FIFA 23 leaks reveal Kingsley Coman and Nathan Ake as Community TOTS players

Social media is now replete with leaks surrounding the upcoming Community TOTS event, with players like Kingsley Coman and Nathan Ake being rumored to receive special cards in FIFA 23. These superstars are part of two of the most dominant sides in their respective leagues, and their performances have helped their teams achieve success over the years.

Team of the Season is a particular time in every FUT game cycle, with the best players from the world of club football receiving overpowered special cards. Community TOTS is always the first roster to be revealed, and with several big names being part of the lineup, gamers will be excited for the official release in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFA23leaked_ and Twitter/ArcadeFUT

Coman and Ake will receive upgraded versions during FIFA 23 Community TOTS

Community TOTS will kickstart Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this weekend. With players like Coman and Ake rumored to be included on the roster, the lineup will undoubtedly be exciting.

Despite slipping up recently and losing their top spot in the league to Borussia Dortmund, reigning champions Bayern Munich have been a force to be reckoned with in the Bundesliga this season. French winger Kingsley Coman has been firing on all cylinders, and his rumored TOTS version will be extremely enjoyable to use in FIFA 23.

Similarly, Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League. With two games to spare, the reigning champions will be hoping to dethrone current league leaders Arsenal and retain their title. Dutch defender Nathan Ake has been an excellent signing for City. His consistent performances in multiple positions across their backline have earned him a spot in Community Team of the Season.

What do the cards look like?

While the overall ratings of these players have not been revealed, FIFA23Leaked_ predicts that Coman could be 92-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 97

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 89

Defending: 38

Passing: 89

Physicality: 84

Similarly, Arcade FUT predicts that Ake could be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 65

Defending: 91

Passing: 85

Physicality: 89

If the official stats are anything close to these predictions, both of these players will be exceptional in their respective positions on the virtual pitch. With such incredible stats, gamers will be lucky to obtain these cards in their FUT Champions rewards this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes