FIFA 23 leaks reveal Pedro as an upcoming FUT Birthday SBC

The FUT Birthday event has revitalized FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by providing gamers with brand new cards to enjoy, and leaks suggest Spanish winger Pedro will be included on the promo roster as an SBC card. The Lazio attacker is rumored to receive his first special version of the current campaign, much to the excitement of his fans.

FIFA 23 marks the 14-year anniversary of the concept of Ultimate Team, and EA Sports have left no stone unturned in commemorating the occasion with an exceptional promo. The FUT Birthday event has been a massive success so far, introducing a host of new cards to the game through packs, objectives, and SBCs, and Pedro is rumored to be the latest inclusion.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Pedro will receive a FUT Birthday SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Pedro has earned his spot in the annals of European football with his stints at clubs like FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC. The dynamic Spanish maestro currently plays for Lazio in Serie A, and despite not being as impressive as he was during his prime, he is still a valuable asset for the Italian side.

He is somewhat of a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team as well, with his various special cards over the years being extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch. His rumored FUT Birthday variant will be his first special item in FIFA 23, and gamers will be eager to learn more about this SBC.

What does the card look like?

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Pedro is added to come as SBC during FUT Birthday!



Stats are prediction✍️



Make sure to follow @futsheriff and



#fifa23 Pedro is added to come as SBC during FUT Birthday!Stats are prediction✍️Make sure to follow @futsheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Pedro is added to come as SBC during FUT Birthday!🎂Stats are prediction✍️Make sure to follow @futsheriff and @Criminal__x !#fifa23 https://t.co/wMQbfJILMN

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the 89-rated item will possess the following stats:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 86

Defending: 42

Passing: 87

Physicality: 65

Pedro already possesses a five-star weak foot in FIFA 23, and his FUT Birthday version will most likely showcase five-star skill moves as well.

Despite not being physically strong or tenacious, Pedro has the stats needed to be an excellent playmaking winger in the current meta of the game. He has the pace and dribbling skills to blitz past defenders with ease, and his five-star weak foot allows him to turn and shoot with either foot when presented with the opportunity.

If his SBC item is upgraded to five-star skills, his viability on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23 will be elevated even further.

Poll : 0 votes