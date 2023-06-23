FIFA 23 leaks suggest Olivier Giroud and Karim Adeyemi will be part of Shapeshifters Team 2

With names like Olivier Giroud and Karim Adeyemi rumored to be on the roster, the upcoming FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Team 2 has generated a lot of hype in the community. These lethal strikers are renowned for their impressive offensive abilities in real life and on the virtual pitch, but their entire style of play will be reconfigured with the latest promo.

Shapeshifters offer gamers new ways to approach squad-building in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The promo defies the norms by deploying footballers in new positions completely outside their comfort zone, adding a refreshing twist to Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Olivier Giroud and Karim Adeyemi rumored to arrive as Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite being at completely different stages of their careers, both Olivier Giroud and Karim Adeyemi are beloved by football fans and FUT enthusiasts alike. While the former has played at the highest level for years and is still consistently delivering for AC Milan, the latter is renowned for being among Europe's most promising youngsters.

However, their styles of play are anything but alike. While Adeyemi relies on his pace and agile dribbling abilities, Giroud is more of a target man who is lethal in the box and capable of dominating defenders with his strength. This will allow EA Sports to provide them with interesting new versions in the upcoming Shapeshifters Team 2 in FIFA 23.

What will these cards look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Since the new positions for these two superstars are unknown, FUT Sheriff did not include any predictions regarding their overall ratings and stats. Their new attributes will depend on their freshly assigned roles, especially if they are shifted to the midfield or defense.

Giroud's strength and physical stature will allow him to be viable in almost every position on the virtual pitch. He has the reach and height to be an effective defender, as well as the offensive abilities to be a playmaking midfielder, especially with the right boost to his stats.

However, Adeyemi is a lot more limited due to his smaller and leaner frame. The Borussia Dortmund attacker already has an impressive Future Stars version in FIFA 23, and gamers will be hoping that his Shapeshifters version retains his offensive role.

