FIFA 23 rumors hint at Lionel Messi getting a Ligue 1 POTM SBC: Expected release dates, speculative cost, and more

Lionel Messi is rumored to be the Ligue 1 POTM SBC in FIFA 23 for the month of September.

On October 18, 2022, reliable leaker FUT Sheriff backed claims that the Argentine had been voted the best player in the French top flight for the previous month.

POTM SBCs add special cards to the game, which must be unlocked via the associated challenges.

If the rumors about Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 POTM SBC are true, it will cause a massive shift in the FIFA 23 market, especially considering his immense popularity.

Since the SBC hasn't been released in the game, no official information is available. However, based on history and trends, it is possible to predict when the card will become available.

Any potential Lionel Messi Ligue 1 POTM SBC in FIFA 23 won't come cheap

Lionel Messi is one of the five highest-rated base cards available in FIFA 23. He received a further upgrade when his RTTK card was added to the game a couple of weeks ago.

The card is the highest-rated option for the promo and will receive an upgrade as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have all but confirmed their progression to the next round.

If the Argentine is the POTM in Ligue 1 for September, it will be a different matter altogether. All POTM cards are only available as SBCs, so players must complete the challenge. The card will be untradeable and won't be added to any in-game packs. If players don't complete the challenge, they won't be able to get the card.

Traditionally, Ligue 1 POTM SBCs have always been released on Thursdays (with one exception). EA Sports doesn't like to tinker with dates, which means they will likely remain the same for FIFA 23.

Based on these factors, if Lionel Messi is announced as the POTM of Ligue 1, his SBC could arrive today (October 19, 2022) or tomorrow (October 20, 2022).

It's hard to predict the rating of such a card, but it will likely be around 92. This is the same as the rating on his RTTK card, but if EA does feel generous, a 93 overall cannot be ruled out.

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Premier League POTM in September. His SBC cost over 2.2 million coins and was among the most expensive challenges in the game.

The cost of Lionel Messi's SBC will likely be similar and will certainly not be cheap. It will also have several challenges that will require a lot of fodder from players. There could also be a hike in the cost of higher-rated fodder cards due to increased demand in the market.

It remains to be seen if the rumors will turn out to be true and what kind of stats there will be on the special card.

Despite some nerfs, Lionel Messi's card remains a favorite for many FIFA 23 players. While the POTM card could be over the budget for most players, hardcore fans will likely go for it.

