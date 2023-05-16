FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS predictions for Ultimate Team

EA Sports has revealed the nominees for the Serie A TOTS promo coming up in FIFA 23. It includes the best performers in the Italian top flight and covers all four positions. The community can now vote to select the final ones from a vast list. Their votes will help decide who eventually makes it and gets a special card as part of the promo. Given the names who are present on the list, selecting the final team won’t be an easy task at all.

While the exact release date of the Serie A TOTS promo is unknown, it is anticipated to go live in the near future. However, a few predictions can be made regarding which footballers could eventually make the final list. This is due to the simple fact that their performances have been noticeably better than that of the other nominees who are likely to miss out.

The FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS promo could feature some big names from the world of football

The complete list of nominees is divided into four categories: Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielder, and Attackers. The Serie A TOTS is expected to feature 18 cards as part of the team release. Three of them will be Moments items, while the remaining will be in the first team.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam Serie A TOTS Voting is now open. Don't forget to cast your vote.

While the final selection will be released only after the commencement of the promo, here are eighteen names that could eventually get special cards:

Alex Meret

Federico Di Marco

Giovani Di Lorenzo

Theo Hernandez

Giorgio Scalvini

Chris Smalling

Sofyan Amrabat

Alexander Rabiot

Bryan Cristante

Hakan Calhanoglu

Sandro Tonali

Rafael Leao

Victor Osimhen

Kvara Kvaratskhelia

Rasmus Hojlund

Paulo Dybala

Moments

Angel Di Maria

Alessandro Romagnoli

Nicolo Barella

It’s worth noting that this isn't the official Serie A TOTS team for FIFA 23. Readers are advised to follow the game’s official Twitter account and Sportskeeda to stay updated with all the latest news.

Moreover, there will be additional names whose cards will become available as objectives and SBCs. It’s hard to predict their names so early, but leaks will likely appear closer to the start of the FIFA 23 promo.

