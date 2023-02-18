With the release of the Road to the Final promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has also introduced a brand new Moments Donny van de Beek objective. The Dutch midfielder can be obtained by completing various segments of this objective in various FUT game modes.

The Road to the Final event is based on various UEFA Club Competitions, and EA Sports has rewarded van de Beek with this special Moments version to commemorate his game-winning goal for Ajax against Juventus in the 2019 UEFA Champions League.

Moments Donny van de Beek is available via an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Once regarded as one of the best young talents in European football, van de Beek has recently struggled due to injuries and a lack of playing time. His move from Ajax to Manchester United did not turn out the way everyone had hoped. However, fans will be hoping for the best with the Dutch midfielder returning to the Red Devils after his loan stint at Everton.

What does the card look like in-game?

The 87-rated Moments variant is a significant upgrade over his base card in FIFA 23 and possesses the following key attributes"

Pace: 80

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 86

Defending: 81

Passing: 85

Physicality: 83

With all the face-card stats being above 80, van de Beek possesses the attributes needed to be an incredibly versatile midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23. The card is truly an accurate representation of the potential he showcased during his days at Ajax, and fans will be eager to get their hands on this special variant.

How to complete the objective?

The objective consists of four segments that can be completed in either Squad Battles or Division Rivals. These are the stipulations of the individual segments:

Oranje : Score eight goals using Dutch players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score eight goals using Dutch players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Bullseye : Score a finesse goal in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score a finesse goal in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Skilled Playmaker : Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least three Premier League players with minimum 83 DRI in your starting squad

: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least three Premier League players with minimum 83 DRI in your starting squad Winning Feeling: Win eight Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having minimum of three Dutch players in your starting squad.

The most optimal way to complete this objective in FIFA 23 is to attempt it in Squad Battles, as it is conducive to all styles of play and allows gamers to set the difficulty as per their level.

One must also ensure they have at least three Dutch players with over 83 DRI and three Premier League players in their starting eleven. Including Dutch attackers is an easy way to achieve this threshold and helps with the 'Oranje' segment.

Is it worth completing this objective in FIFA 23?

Donny van de Beek possesses an incredible Moments card with some impressive overall attributes, making this a must-do objective for any Dutch or Manchester United fans. It is rather easy to unlock as well, and most will be able to obtain this card by simply playing the game naturally in Rivals or Squad Battles.

