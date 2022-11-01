FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage promo - Expected release dates, features, and more

The Team of the Group Stage promo is likely to be the first in November as far as FIFA 23's Ultimate Team is concerned. EA Sports hasn't officially revealed any information so far, but the community has started to speculate as the Out of Position promo nears completion. If the speculation turns out to be true, players can expect to get another round of unique cards from the European competitions.

Most FIFA 23 players have already participated in all three competitions, with the Roads to the Knockouts being released earlier. It has added a fabulous set of cards, some of which have also received upgrades. Something similar could also happen with the rumored promo in the coming days.

Although it will take a few more days for EA Sports to confirm the next promo, speculation has been rife on social media. Since the nature of promos rarely changes, players have discussed what to expect in the coming week. With a dedicated World Cup mode coming soon, the community's interest is at an all-time high.

The Team of the Group Stage promo cards will likely receive upgrades in FIFA 23

Much of the information about the upcoming promo is based on what was available in FIFA 22. Players previously received unique cards from all three tiers of European competitions, with big names like Robert Lewandowski among them.

The Team of the Group Stage promo will once again perform a similar task of introducing cards from teams present in the group stages. It will likely commence next Friday, on November 4. Like most previous promos, this one will have a single team release that is followed by more additions as part of the SBCs and objectives.

Cards that are part of the Team of the Group Stage promo will have boosted overalls. The boosts will be applied over their highest-rated existing cards and overalls, so some cards will see significant improvements. Moreover, these cards will get upgraded in FIFA 23 based on whether the footballers and teams fulfill certain conditions in real life.

BrianNRW @Brian03969292 @ScottMason00 TOTGS is the only thing i expect for promo this friday @ScottMason00 TOTGS is the only thing i expect for promo this friday

This system will work similarly to how upgrades work on RTTK cards. It will be interesting to see what conditions are implemented for the upcoming promo by EA Sports. Last year, the promo cards received more substantial upgrades than standard improvements when they fulfilled the required conditions.

With the group stages concluding in a few days, FIFA 23 players will soon have a clear idea of which cards have more value. More importantly, the Team of the Group Stage will be the first of many celebrations in the game over the next month and a half.

