Flash Fjord, Cow Catcher, and more reportedly arriving in the Halo Infinite store next week

Recent datamined leaks and inside news suggest that the Halo Infinite store might be receiving the Flash Fjord and the Cow Catcher cosmetic sets next week.

The speculation comes from a community dataminer who goes by the Twitter handle, InfiniteLeaks. The user provided screenshots of some of the cosmetics they feel might be making their way to the store next week.

InfiniteLeaks @leaks_infinite Flash Fjord, Cow Catcher and more will be in the store this week! #HaloInfinite Flash Fjord, Cow Catcher and more will be in the store this week! #HaloInfinite https://t.co/mpPdimspFt

InfiniteLeaks are known for their accurate inside information and leaks. So it’s highly likely that these two cosmetic sets and more will be making their way to the shooter in the coming week.

If the cosmetic sets do arrive, players will be able to purchase them directly from the store.

Another week they completely ignore any of the 5 remaining Reach bundles we know of. @leaks_infinite Mine Shaft Scorpion Coating is also coming this week.Another week they completely ignore any of the 5 remaining Reach bundles we know of. @leaks_infinite Mine Shaft Scorpion Coating is also coming this week.Another week they completely ignore any of the 5 remaining Reach bundles we know of. https://t.co/WDNRJJFNJL

Will more cosmetics help Halo Infinite tackle the issue of a declining player base?

It’s not a surprise that Halo Infinite has seen a drastically declining player base over the last month. The lack of communication and a road map on the part of 343 Industries has negatively impacted the title.

Limited content has also been one of the biggest issues that the community has been facing. Many content creators have been quite vocal about why the game is not doing well currently and what needs to change.

In a recent video, popular Halo content creator Mint Blitz opened up about some of his concerns regarding the current state of the title.

He stated:

"Halo Infinite moved to a live service game, but I have seen no content to show that it's actually live service. It has gotten so bad that I read your comments every single day, and many people have said they're not playing until Season 2. There are content creators who have put down the game permanently because they have just nothing to show for it."

While the cosmetics that the developers are introducing in the shooter look amazing, it’s not exactly contributing much to the overall health of Halo Infinite.

The shooter needs more content and game modes, and the developers should be doing more than just fixing bugs and patching problems with each update.

Hopefully, rumored game modes like Infection and King of the Hill, which are expected to go live in season 1, will be able to turn things around for the shooter.

