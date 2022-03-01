There is a new Halo Infinite exploit that shrinks the Spartan indefinitely 

Halo infinite’s mid-season update brought an entire list of changes to both the Campaign and the multiplayer aspect of the game. However, gameplay updates were not the only additions to the shooter, as along with the big patch, there seem to have been many new bugs as well.

Ever since the game's launch last year, 343 Industries has had their hands full in dealing with some of the more problematic game-breaking bugs in the shooter. While subsequent updates were able to iron out a good portion of the issues, there seem to be quite a few bugs that are still plaguing the game.

The mid-season update dealt with most of the major issues in the title, as 343 Industries is looking to polish the game before the arrival of Season 2.

However, as seen from the above Reddit post, the update, while fixing many of the older issues, came with a few of its own.

There is now a new exploit in town, which is allowing players to shrink their Spartans indefinitely in the Halo Infinite inventory.

How to make your Spartan shrink in Halo Infinite

Halo Support @HaloSupport The #HaloInfinite Mid-Season Update is now live with improvements to audio, stability, first-person animations, & more. If you're currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install the update (1.3 GB or less). Full Patch Notes are available at aka.ms/HaloInfiniteUp… The #HaloInfinite Mid-Season Update is now live with improvements to audio, stability, first-person animations, & more. If you're currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install the update (1.3 GB or less). Full Patch Notes are available at aka.ms/HaloInfiniteUp…. https://t.co/39zIj5tH3h

Halo Infinite fans are having quite a bit of fun with the new ‘shrink the Spartan’ exploit. While new bugs are usually a cause for concern, the Halo community is taking this one in good stride, and everyone is trying to shrink the Spartans in the inventory.

Reddit user xXBarthXx showcased how the bug affects the inventory, and constantly using the exploit will make the Spartan completely disappear.

To shrink the Spartan, players must continuously press inspect and back, over and over again. By doing this, the Spartan will eventually start to shrink. Doing this long enough will allow players to completely make it disappear from the screen, as shown by the Redditor.

Fortunately, the bug is not game-breaking, and it does not affect any other aspect of the shooter. The Spartan will respawn when players either close the inventory and go back on or change the equipped cosmetic.

This is indeed a very fun exploit to play around with in Halo Infinite.

Edited by Shaheen Banu