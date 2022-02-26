Halo Infinite Season 1 mid-season update brings various tweaks and fixes

Halo Infinite has launched the mid-season update that brings a plethora of changes and fixes across the board.

The latest iteration of Xbox's flagship franchise, Halo Infinite, has become one of the most popular titles since it was released late last year. The satisfying gunplay and the physics-based movement, along with the free-to-play multiplayer, make it irresistible.

While the mid-season update does not introduce any new content, it brings a slew of fixes, so let's look at the patch notes.

Halo Infinite mid-season update overview

It brings several bug fixes and a few minor additions to Halo Infinite. For a full list of this update's bug fixes and changes, readers can see the Resolved Issues section below. Improvements in this update include:

First-person animations, including reloading and clambering, now appear smoother at all framerates.

Audio mix improvements across both multiplayer and campaign.

Improved cheat detection and other anti-cheat improvements.

Multiple improvements to Quick Resume on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Stability improvements for Xbox One consoles.

OpTic Gaming bundle is now available in the Halo Championship (HCS) Store.

Install size

Update only (all platforms): Approximately 1.3 GB or less.

Halo Support @HaloSupport The #HaloInfinite Mid-Season Update is now live with improvements to audio, stability, first-person animations, & more. If you're currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install the update (1.3 GB or less). Full Patch Notes are available at aka.ms/HaloInfiniteUp… The #HaloInfinite Mid-Season Update is now live with improvements to audio, stability, first-person animations, & more. If you're currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install the update (1.3 GB or less). Full Patch Notes are available at aka.ms/HaloInfiniteUp…. https://t.co/39zIj5tH3h

Halo Infinite mid-season resolved issues

Global

First-person animations, including reloading and clambering, now appear smoother at all framerates.

The following sound effects are louder in the audio mix for both multiplayer and campaign:

Enemies throwing grenades The Needler's supercombine Player Ravager completing its charge

Multiple improvements to Quick Resume on Xbox Series X|S consoles, including increased reliability of reconnecting to Halo Infinite's multiplayer and customization services. Players who have purchased Halo Infinite's campaign digitally should also see less prompts to purchase Campaign after using Quick Resume.

Players who did not receive an Achievement after completing its requirements should see it unlock after updating and launching the game.

Improvements to Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) output on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Color accuracy improvements when playing on a PC with an AMD GPU and FreeSync capable monitor(s). If the player wants to play with HDR enabled, ensure it is enabled HDR in Windows and the AMD Radeon Software/Settings.

Stability improvements for Xbox One consoles.

Launching the game with an out-of-date PC graphics driver will now direct players to download Halo Support's recommended drivers.

PCs with Intel Integrated Graphics hardware may experience fewer graphical corruptions.

Intel Integrated Graphics are below Halo Infinite's minimum system specifications. Gameplay on this hardware may be functional but is likely not performant.

Multiplayer

Improved cheat detection and other anti-cheat improvements.

Sound effects for receiving damage, as well as enemy footsteps and gunfire, are now louder in multiplayer's audio mix.

The Combat Sensor's range has increased from 18 meters to 24 meters in Big Team Battle (BTB).

Added new telemetry to help our developers gather more information on shot registration issues. Read the development team's in-depth analysis of these issues and their plans for future mitigations: Halo Infinite's Online Experience.

After receiving a matchmaking ban, players can select the Play button in any matchmaking playlist to see when their ban will end. This expiration time will be in the MM/DD/YY format and PT time.

The Optimal Polish Initiated armor coating is now available for all players who have submitted a valid code on Halo Waypoint. More information about this promotional offer can be found on OPI's blog. If the player encounters any issues with this promotion, contact amazonhelp@opixboxrewards.com.

Players standing on destroyed vehicles will no longer experience stuttering or desyncs.

Matchmaking playlists now reflect accurate Estimated Wait times.

The Post-Game Carnage Report (PGCR) will now reflect the correct winning team after online matches.

Campaign

Improvements to Campaign's save system to prevent data loss.

Interactive items, such as uncollected audio logs and ammo crates, now have their intended sound and visual effects after completing the Campaign's final mission.

The description of Forerunner Artifacts now appears correctly when playing in a language other than English.

Halo Infinite mid-season known issues

This update includes two new known issues:

1) Local Area Network (LAN) servers cannot be started from the in-game menus.

LAN servers can be started on Steam by launching Halo Infinite with the following launch options: -server -console -lan

This workaround is currently only available for Steam.

This issue only affects starting a LAN server on a PC. Joining a LAN server in-game works as expected on all platforms.

2) The Bot Bootcamp matchmaking playlist has an inaccurate Estimated Wait time. Actual wait times may vary but should be much shorter than the listed Estimated Wait.

Edited by Ravi Iyer