Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Leaked skins

This article provides a list of the leaked skins and concepts for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

What can we expect from the new season of Fortnite Battle Royale?

Fortnite concept skins (Image Credit: TheLlamaSir)

The release of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is just around the corner. The trailer hasn't come out yet but we hope to see it soon. Epic Games have already delayed the release twice due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The Doomsday countdown clock has been reset and the Doomsday event has been halted.

Image Credit: Fortnite News & Leaks

Apart from that, many of the underwater skins that are possibly going to be added to the game have been leaked. On that note, here are some of the skins and concepts that will be added to the game in the future.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Trailer Concept

This concept was made by Trimix, a popular Fortnite leaker. This trailer has hyped the fans for the new season of the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Trailer Concept 🤩pic.twitter.com/fArmktoZYf — Fortnite Season 3 Leaks & News (@FortniteBattle) May 28, 2020

Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle pass concept

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 - Battle Pass!

This is a project I've worked on for more than the past week! I created a total of 50 Battle Pass rewards, including skins, backblings, emotes & more.

Here is my custom Battle Pass HQ + ViSEAtors secret hidout!

Fish concept by @Thip_dzn pic.twitter.com/2InaP0tnJK — Trimix | Fortnite Leaks & News (@official_trimix) May 8, 2020

Trimix showed us another concept of the next battle pass which we might receive in the coming days. It's no secret that the next battle pass skins will be underwater themed. Therefore, these skins will prove to be an interesting prospect of the new season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Skins leaked

Here is an Aquaman themed skin which is speculated to be added to the next battle pass of the new season.

Image Credit: TamashaBera

Please note that all these leaked concepts are just speculations and are still subject to change. However, some of these concepts might become reality.

We have come across a lot of leaks that depict that a part of the map will be submerged under the water. There might also be an addition of a new shark vehicle that will go along well with the current underwater theme of the game.

Image Credit: Pack A Puncher

