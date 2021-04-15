Fortnite Season 6 leaks: Data miners discover Mythic Primal Rifle and Mythic Explosive Bow in the game files

After update 16.20 was released in Fortnite Season 6, data miners have revealed the presence of a Mythic Primal Rifle as well as a Mythic Mechanical Explosive Bow inside the game files.

We still have two Mythic weapons in the files:



Mythic Primal Rifle:

Damage: 38

Recoil: 2.975



Mythic Mechanical Explosive Bow:

Damage: 98

Recoil: 4.25

The first Mythic weapon to be introduced in Fortnite Season 6 with the Spire Assassin was the Mythic Primal Shotgun. This Mythic weapon could be claimed by eliminating the Spire Assassin NPC found in the main Spire tower.

However, update 16.20 replaced the Mythic Primal Shotgun with the Mythic Recycler for players to claim. These recent leaks seem to hint towards the availability of two other Mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6.

Nevertheless, whether these new Mythic weapons will be available from the same Spire Assassin NPC at a later stage of Season 6, or if these weapons will be made available from an entirely different source in Fortnite, remains to be seen.

Data miners discover new Mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6

The two new weapons found inside the updated game files following the release of update 16.20 in Fortnite Season 6 are the Mythic Primal Rifle and Mythic Mechanical Explosive Bow.

Based on the leaks that have surfaced, the Mythic variant of both these weapons in Fortnite Season 6 will witness a noticeable difference in the damage department, as well as the amount of recoil in comparison to other variants.

Here are the differences in damage between the Legendary variant and the Mythic variant of both these weapons,

The Mythic Primal Rifle deals 38 damage with each shot, in comparison to the Legendary Primal Rifle's 36 damage; and

The Mythic Mechanical Explosive Bow deals 98 damage, in comparison to the Legendary Mechanical Explosive Bow's 94 damage.

Finding a Legendary-tier weapon is an extremely difficult task in Fortnite. This makes acquiring Mythic weapons from an NPC a much more dependable method.

Thoughts on the Recycler replacing the Mythic Primal Shotgun? pic.twitter.com/S4CfcUv7RK — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) April 13, 2021

Despite the confirmation of both these Mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6's game files, there has been no information regarding their official release date. Also, it seems that one of these weapons will be introduced first in Fortnite Season 6, while the other will follow at a later point.

However, the order in which these Mythic weapons could be introduced in Fortnite Season 6 is also shrouded in mystery, as Epic Games hasn't provided any information about the same.