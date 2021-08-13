FromSoftware rumored to be working on a PS5 exclusive Souls game that is not Bloodborne 2

FromSoftware and Sony are reportedly joining hands to make a PlayStation 5 exclusive Souls game, according to multiple leaks that have surfaced recently. The rumors also mention that this PS5 exclusive Souls game in the making is not a Bloodborne sequel.

The rumor first surfaced in the Real Deal Xbox Podcast, where host Dealer Gaming mentioned that Sony had made a deal with FromSoftware to develop another PlayStation exclusive. Earlier, Dealer Gaming leaked Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island DLC, so the leaker has credibility on his side.

Mother fuck. My rumour mill got screwed again. https://t.co/BWOWd6MMA5 — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

Dealer Gaming also mentioned that although the new game belongs to From’s niche of Souls games, it is not a Bloodborne sequel. They also indicated that the game would be permanently exclusive to PlayStation, similar to Bloodborne, rather than getting released on other platforms after a certain exclusivity period.

With Elden Ring release on January 2021, it is not unlikely that FromSoftware is working on their next project

Shpeshal Nick from Xbox Era corroborated Dealer Gaming’s claim of FromSoftware’s PS5 exclusive Souls game. Nick has proved to be a credible source of gaming news leaks, and they were supposed to reveal this leak in an upcoming rumor mill post until, of course, Dealer Gaming already leaked it.

Nah this is about the From PS5 Exclusive. That was my rumour mill for next week. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

Rumors of a PS5 exclusive FromSoftware game have floated for a while. But now, with multiple reliable leaks-focused outlets picking it up, it seems like the rumor may as well be true.

FromSoftware’s highly anticipated upcoming game is Elden Ring, which is slated to be released on January 21, 2022, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. With less than half a year remaining to Elden Ring’s release and no other projects publicly announced by FromSoftware, it is likely that the company is working on whatever comes after Elden Ring in some shape or form. Time will tell if this rumor fits the bill.

You know what? Screw it. I’ll risk pissing someone off. Don’t wanna get scooped again. Been told Wipeout is coming back. Planned to be a VR2/PS5 title. Most likely an XDEV project. Still early in the project. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

Aside from the rumor about the PS5 exclusive Souls game, Shpeshal Nick also revealed that the Wipeout series is going to make a comeback in this console generation. Apparently, the new Wipeout game is in early development for Playstation 5 and Playstation VR 2.

