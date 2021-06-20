Sony rumored to announce Bloodborne Remaster in the next PlayStation event

A new rumor has emerged that PlayStation may announce a remastered version of Bloodborne in an upcoming Sony event.

Bloodborne is one of the best games to justify buying a PS4 for, although the title runs at 1080p 30 FPS even on the PS4 Pro. The PS4 console generation has seen two more games from From Software after Bloodborne Dark Souls III and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro run significantly better on the consoles compared to Bloodborne.

With all this in mind, fans of the series have often clamored for a Bloodborne remaster. There have been intermittent rumors about a PC release, too — especially coming to the forefront before big video game showcase events like E3 and Summer Game Fest.

Bloodborne remaster will be reportedly announced by Sony in the next PlayStation event

Former content creator and developer Tim Rogers is the source of the latest rumor regarding Bloodborne remaster. Given his connections in the gaming industry, Rogers’ claim is probably not a shot in the dark.

Rogers was questioned in a Twitter thread about the rumored remastering of Bloodborne, which has not yet been revealed despite months of initial reports. Rogers hinted that the remastering is real and that it will have a frame rate of 60 fps.

it's come to my attention some people are considering playing just bloodborne in the runup to elden ring. do NOT do this. bloodborne is imminently due a (60fps) remaster. if you must play one fromsoftware game *now*, try dark / demon's (remasters) OR sekiro. well, goodnight — tim rogers (@108) June 11, 2021

He also suggested that it will be announced at the next Sony event. However, Rogers mentioned that it is only a hunch. He did not reveal if he had inside information or if it was simply something that he also wanted.

has there been a sony event yet — tim rogers (@108) June 18, 2021

first of all, i like to spell it "bloobdorne". secondly, i was just guessing. if it's NOT announced during whatever digital event sony has coming up, i'll give you $10 — tim rogers (@108) June 18, 2021

As it stands, with no backward compatibility, PS5 owners have no way to play Bloodborne since it has not received a next-gen release. Keeping that in mind, a next-gen console release does not seem that unlikely for Bloodborne.

It’s another story when it comes to PC release, though. PC gamers can play Dark Souls 1, 2, and 3 on their system.

Demon’s Souls Remake is being released on PS5, although its trailer showed the game to be released on PC as well. Sony later clarified it to be a “human error," and that Demon's Souls would be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. When asked if Demon’s Souls would ever be released on PC, Sony refused to elaborate further. This will most likely keep Demon’s Souls Remake’s PC release a possibility in the future

That leaves Bloodborne as the only Soulsborne game not to come to PC. Fans will have to wait for the next Sony PlayStation event to see what becomes of the rumor.

