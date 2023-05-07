FromSoftware could tease Spellbound at The Game Awards

While FromSoftware is eagerly working on the Armored Core VI release, a certain leak suggests that the company is working on another title, Spellbound. As a gaming studio, it has a very impressive portfolio. From Elden Ring to the Armored Core series, every single title FromSoftware has developed has been nothing short of spectacular.

Although the leak doesn't reveal much information about the title, it suggests that FromSoftware will be teasing Spellbound at The Game Awards, which is scheduled to happen later this year. Here's everything available about the title so far.

A Leak on 4Chan reveals interesting details about Spellbound

The leak in question was first spotted on 4Chan and was subsequently posted on Reddit. Based on the information in the leak, Spellbound is scheduled to arrive sometime in early 2025. If that's the case, it is safe to assume that the title is about to hit the floor for production purposes.

While the title could be teased at The Game Awards this year, the first trailer won't be available until June 2024. Spellbound, as the name suggests, will be a game with magic as a primary element. It has no connections with Bloodborne at all. However, the game will have one main central dungeon, and outside it will be a huge open world.

While the overall game size is excepted to be lesser than Elden Ring, the open world and the dungeons are bigger than the ones seen in the popular Soulslike game. FromSoftware is expected to develop and publish Spellbound. According to the leak, there will be no third-party studio publishing their game this time. The leak further states that the game will only be available on next-gen consoles and PCs.

While all these tidbits of information revealed through the leak do sound good, it's hard to say if they'll ever come true. Most leaks that surface on the platform are mostly fake, so players who are already interested in trying out this game should take the leak with a grain of salt. FromSoftware hasn't commented on it yet, but it's a mixed feelings regarding this leak.

On the one hand, leaks do help hype upcoming content in the game, but in some cases, they're detrimental to the game. For example, in Gacha games, knowing when a character is coming to the game helps players plan how they'd like to spend their summons. But in the case of single-player titles, leaks can often ruin a story, and many developers have spoken out in the past, requesting fans to refrain from sharing story leaks to preserve the experience for others.

