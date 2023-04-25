"Avoid posting or sharing spoilers": Respawn asks fans to refrain from sharing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story leaks

Respawn and EA's upcoming Star Wars title, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is reportedly getting leaked by players who somehow managed to grab an early copy of the game. Scheduled to release in just a few short days, it is the highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and continues the story of young Padawan turned Jedi Knight, Cal Kestis.

Respawn and EA quickly responded to the situation regarding the game's story reportedly getting leaked online, asking fans for their patience and politely urging them not to spoil the story for themselves and other players.

"We’re beyond excited for everyone to experience Star Wars Jedi: Survivor this week! We ask that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers."

While most leaks have been regarding the game's side quests and new gameplay mechanics, some key story elements and cutscenes have made their way to social media sites, such as Twitter and Reddit.

The official EA Star Wars Twitter page recently issued a post as a PSA for fans who have been patiently waiting for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release, asking players who might have gotten their hands on the game early not to share or post story spoilers online, and be mindful of others.

Comments were disabled on the tweet not to give potential leakers any chance of ruining the game's story for others. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is among the few good Star Wars games released in the last decade and one cherished by fans and newcomers alike.

Much like its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a single-player action-adventure game set within the Star Wars universe and follows the story of Cal Kestis (played by Cameron Monaghan, who also played the role of Joker in DC's Gotham TV series), who is on the run from the Galactic Empire.

Similar to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the sequel features an open-world setting with multiple fully explorable maps, a challenging and fast-paced souls-like combat system, and a heavy emphasis on cinematic storytelling.

The game is scheduled to come out on April 28, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and EA App) and is already available to pre-load for players who pre-purchased the game on their preferred platform.

