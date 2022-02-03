Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Rerun characters, weapons, and Yae Miko banner 4-stars

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will finally introduce Yae Miko as a playable character. The five-star Electro unit is expected to fulfill a DPS/sub-DPS role.
Leakers have already revealed Yae Miko's kit and the players know virtually everything about her playstyle. However, the update will also contain rerun banners and four-star characters that are equally important to the F2P community.
Here's every banner that should be a part of the next major update in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko banner and weapon banner revealed
The first half of the 2.5 update will bring in Yae Miko's banner, but she's reportedly the only new character in it. It was also confirmed by Lumie that Yae Miko will not have a concurrent banner.
This implies that the Character Event Wish banner-2 (that is for old characters) won't be available during the first half of the 2.5 update.
Most recently, Lumie revealed that Thoma, Diona, and Fischl will be the featured four-star characters in Yae Miko's banner.
Thoma is a great shield character who can also deal Pyro damage constantly. Diona, on the other hand, is arguably one of the best support units in the entire game. Not only can she provide shields to the team with her Elemental Skill, but can also heal the party members with her Elemental Burst.
Lastly, Fischl is returning to Genshin Impact after a long time. Many players will be delighted with the long-awaited return of this Electro support unit.
The weapon banner in the first half of the 2.5 update will feature Kagura's Verity Catalyst (Yae Miko's signature weapon) and the Primordial Jade Cutter Sword.
Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal Raiden Shogun and Kokomi rerun banners
In the second half of the 2.5 update, there will be two rerun banners. Initially, rumors claimed that Kazuha and Raiden Shogun will be featured in these banners.
However, the latest leaks suggest that Raiden Shogun and Kokomi will be featured in the upcoming rerun banners. Naturally, the weapon banner in the second half will feature both Engulfing Lightning (Raiden Shogun's signature Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Kokomi's signature Catalyst).
Many players are disappointed that Kazuha's rerun banner is being postponed to patch 2.6 or even later. He is undeniably a broken support unit that makes Genshin a lot easier.
As of now, Liyue is celebrating Lantern Rite and the Fleeting Colors in Flight event is live. Players have an opportunity to complete a bunch of simple tasks and collect Primogems, Talismans, free four-star character, Ningguang's skin, and more.